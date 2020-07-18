John Boyega Shows a Glimpse of Set Life During Pandemic

✖

Despite the current coronavirus pandemic, some film and television productions are starting to resume, especially in the UK. This week British actor, John Boyega, took to Instagram to reveal that he's back to work. However, things certainly are different on set now that we're dealing with a pandemic. While the actor did not specify where he is or what production he's working on, he does seem to be happy to be back to work.

"Back on set ! Have a nice day everyone ❤️," Boyega wrote. Many of the actor's fellow celebrities replied: “Stay safe on set! 💪,” Joonas Suotamo wrote. “👀👀,” Letitia Wright added. “Have fun!!!,” Ellen Pompeo replied. “Good luck,” Mike Colter added. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram Back on set ! Have a nice day everyone ❤️ A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Jul 17, 2020 at 4:05am PDT

While Boyega didn't specify which project he's working on, we're hoping it's Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier. It was recently revealed that Boyega would be joined by Watchmen's Don Johnson and more.

Last month, Boyega made headlines after speaking at a Black Lives Matter protest in London. During the speech, the actor said, “Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that." This caused a huge outpour of support from directors, including his former Star Wars directors Rian Johnson and JJ Abrams. Others spoke out, saying they'd like to work with the actor, too, including Us and Get Out's Jordan Peele as well as Birds of Prey's Cathy Yan. After the outcry of support, Boyega offered up his thanks on Instagram:

"I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things," Boyega began. "This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next. Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it’s important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind. I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same sh*t! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge!"

What do you hope Boyega is currently working on? Tell us in the comments!

