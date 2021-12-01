Red Sonja Movie Still in the Works According to Star Hannah John-Kamen

After years of being in development, a new Red Sonja film is on its way to the big screen, with Millennium Films spearheading the project. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ant-Man and the Wasp and Killjoys star Hannah John-Kamen would be cast in the project’s titular role, the sword-and-sorcery hero who fans have loved in the comics for decades. Updates on the Red Sonja film have been relatively scarce for the past few months, but as John-Kamen confirmed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it’s still in the works. When asked if she’s still attached to star in Red Sonja, John-Kamen replied with a “Yes!”, before laughing.

Red Sonja is set to be helmed by Transparent creator Joey Solloway, with fan-favorite comic writer Gail Simone consulting on the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can really have so much fun with Red Sonja,” Soloway revealed in a 2019 interview with Deadline. “I see her a little bit more like the first kind of bad girl superhero. Sort of like the Batman of The Dark Knight or Deadpool, you know? The world is changing so much right now for superheroes, that I just really look forward to not only going to the edge of what I’ve ever written and directed before, but to the edge of the genre as well.”

“I can’t wait. I’m super excited.” Soloway explained. “I get to write it as well, which is really a dream come true. I know it feels different when you compare it to Transparent, but for me, it feels just really very much like it’s coming from the same place.”

“I’ve always talked about myself as doing work that attempts to heal the divided feminine in our culture, the idea that women get kind of chopped up into wife or other woman or good girl, bad girl or Charlie’s Angels or all the women on Sex in the City, and that this idea of the divided feminine means that women get like a small slice to be.” Soloway continued. “…All my work is really about humans searching for some divine feminine, asking these questions about God and looking for meaning. So, for me to transfer that into the world of Red Sonja felt incredibly natural, because Red Sonja is a very different kind of superhero. She’s not really typical.”

Are you excited to see Hannah John-Kamen play Red Sonja? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!