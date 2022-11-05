Red Sonja Producer Teases New Movie Reboot

The She-Devil with a Sword is finally headed back to the movies, with a new Red Sonja movie currently in the works. The long-gestating live-action movie went into production earlier this summer, with the studio behind it, Millennium Media, releasing a first look at Matilda Lutz as the titular character last month. Given the cult status of Sonja in the pages of Dynamite Comics — and of the 1985 film starring Brigitte Nielsen — there's definitely a lot of intrigue surrounding her newest movie venture. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Millennium President Jeffrey Greenstein spoke about how the film represents a unique shift for the company as a whole, and also praised the cast and crew on the project.

"Yeah, I think so. But I think it also shows how the world has changed," Greenstein argued. "Because for us, it's really just about creating content and telling compelling stories, and M.J. Bassett has been a friend of mine for a decade and we've been talking about working together. We were having dinner one night, and just kind of floated the idea. M.J. is just such a huge fan of Robert E. Howard and the [Red Sonja] comic book and everything just aligned. It was the perfect fit. It's a similar thing with Matilda Lutz [who stars as Red Sonja]. She's been a friend for over a decade and we've been trying to find the right thing to do together. And it just kind of coalesced at the right moment."

"It just fit from a storytelling perspective," Greensteein continued. "Sonja is about a woman who grows in nature and confronts this leader who is trying to destroy the beauty of the world. It's a hero's journey about using one's own power to curate and protect what is beautiful in the world. That's what's behind the epic, fantastic world that M.J. and the incredible crew have created."

Will Red Sonja release in theaters?

While Red Sonja has not yet been confirmed to be debuting in theaters domestically, Greenstein teased that the logistics of that are being worked out right now.

"We've got international mostly taken care of, but no U.S. deal yet," Greenstein revealed. "We're in the middle of shooting right now and we're wrapping up in a week and will be putting some material together to show [at AFM]."

What is the Red Sonja movie about?

Red Sonja is derived from the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name by Dynamite Entertainment, based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas.

Also starring in the film are Wallis Day as Annisia, and Robert Sheehan as Draygan. Additional cast includes Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak, Eliza Matengu as Amarak, Manal El Feitury as Ayala, and Katrina Durden as Saevus.