Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine to Adapt NFTs into Movies and TV Shows

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company has been responsible for some bonafide hits in the storytelling space — and apparently, that will soon encompass adaptations of non-fungible tokens. On Thursday, it was announced (via Variety) that Hello Sunshine will be partnering with the NFT collective World of Women to develop its universe of characters into a franchise, with the goal of creating feature films, scripted television shows, unscripted television shows, and educational events. World of Women launched in July of 2021, and aimed to bring more female representation to the fast-growing world of NFTs. Witherspoon has been vocal in her support for the company, making one of their NFTs her profile picture.

“While the crypto and NFT space is largely dominated by men, there are inspiring leaders like World of Women creating incredible communities for women during this massive shift for media and technology,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with WoW to expand their universe of characters and to develop innovative scripted and unscripted content. We look forward to engaging with the remarkable WoW community at every step of this partnership and creating opportunities for WoW holders to work collaboratively with Hello Sunshine on transforming the WoW art into powerful stories.”

“Hello Sunshine has been changing the narrative for women in Hollywood and we know they can play an instrumental role in shaping the narrative for women in the NFT space,” Yam Karkai, co-founder and artist for World of Women, echoed. “As an artist, this is new territory for me, and I could not have envisioned a better partner to expand the ethos core values of our beautiful community through storytelling in new and innovative ways.”

World of Women’s NFTs have reportedly generated more than $120 million in trading, with individual pieces reportedly selling for up to six figures. The company is expected to put out its second NFT collection in 2022.

Hello Sunshine was co-founded by Witherspoon in 2016, with a goal of developing more female-fronted stories in film, television, and beyond. In the years since, the company has produced a number of hits, from films like Wild and Gone Girl, and television shows like Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere. Their upcoming projects include adaptations of the best-selling novels When the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones and the Six.

