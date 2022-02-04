Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Roasted by Fans for Promoting NFTs

Following the groan-worthy commercials starring Matt Damon that are selling Cryptocurrencies during NFL games, Marvel Studios star Brie Larson has become the latest celebrity to get in on the NFT game and she was met with immediate backlash. The 32-year-old actress posted on Twitter earlier today about having purchased an NFT from the Flower Girls collection, a series of 10,000 NFTs and which notes a portion of all sales are donated to “a range of children’s charities.” Despite this message, Larson’s revelation she purchased one had Marvel fans upset and they made it clear to her.

It’s worth noting that the OpenSea platform, one of the biggest marketplaces for NFTs in the United States, shows that Larson purchased her NFT yesterday for 0.725 ETH, which comes out to around $2,700, but has also already transferred the ownership of the NFT to another user. Larson still retains a handful of other NFTs in her own collection however.

In recent months several celebrities and companies have attempted to jump onto the growing popularity of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, including both Marvel and DC Comics who have created more mainstream popularity has come a backlash as critics have linked such technologies as having a disastrous effect on the planet and exacerbating climate problems. In a detailed explainer on the subject, Gizmodo writes: “Without major overhauls to how tokens are created and sold, critics warn, it could ultimately help foist untold horrors on the biosphere and, by extension, humanity.” You can read more about that here.

Dogecoin creator Jackson Palmer previously set the record straight on the meme coin last year, tweeting that the larger rush towards NFTs and Crypto “leverages a network of shady business connections, bought influencers and pay-for-play media outlets to perpetuate a cult-like ‘get rich quick’ funnel designed to extract new money from the financially desperate and naive.”

All that in mind, here’s what Marvel fans said in response to Larson’s NFT tweet.

