Regal Cinemas will immerse moviegoers in four fan-favorite movies for just $3 on ScreenX Day. Blockbusters Spider-Man: No Way Home, Bohemian Rhapsody, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Batman are returning to select theaters for one day only on Saturday, April 29th, so fans can experience the movies in ultra-immersive ScreenX — the world's first multi-projection theater technology that expands the picture beyond the screen and onto the auditorium walls. With ScreenX's 270-degree panoramic viewing experience (available at participating Regal locations), audiences attending the festival showings will feel like they're in the middle of the movies.

According to Regal, moviegoers who attend the one-day event showings in the premium ScreenX format will "swing across rooftops in Spider-Man: No Way Home, join the crowd watching Freddie sing in Bohemian Rhapsody, see the sky stretch out around you in Top Gun: Maverick, and patrol the streets of Gotham in The Batman." Tickets and a list of participating Regal theaters are available on the official website.

(Photo: Regal Theatres)

The 270-degree immersive cinema experience uses up to twelve additional laser digital projectors to form ScreenX "wings," walls specifically created and installed with a special fabric that ensures brightness and colors closely match the center screen along the full length of the auditorium. Along with special software that blends multiple images into one seamless image extending from the center out, as well as strategically-placed audio systems and speakers, ScreenX offers movies in what it calls a "fully immersive" format.

ScreenX Day Schedule



Saturday, April 29th, 11:30 a.m. — SX: Spider-Man: No Way Home (Festival)

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Saturday, April 29th, 3:00 p.m. — SX: Bohemian Rhapsody (Festival)

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury's lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

Saturday, April 29th, 6:30 p.m. — SX: Top Gun: Maverick (Festival)



After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Saturday, April 29th, 9:40 p.m. — SX: The Batman (Festival)

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave") as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld") as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America") as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther") as Alfred; and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") as Oswald Cobblepot.