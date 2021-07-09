Black Widow: Regal Movie Theaters Hype Marvel Film in ScreenX

✖

Regal Movies wants you to see Black Widow in ScreenX. The company showed off the unique 270 degree panoramic picture on Twitter today ahead of the Marvel movie’s big premiere. Film fans have waited for a year for Scarlet Johansson’s feature-length solo movie, and it’s finally here. Some people will be opting to see Black Widow on the biggest screen possible. That means ScreenX has to be in the mix with IMAX too. Seeing the effect of splitting the image into threes is a bit trippy, but there’s no question that the movie would feel like even more of a spectacle with this kind of presentation. (Seeing something like Interstellar or Avengers: Endgame on this screen would be beyond wild.) Check out some of the wild footage from Regal’s theaters down below:

See #BlackWidow at Regal in #ScreenX! This immersive format takes traditional moviegoing a step further by surrounding the audience with a 270-degree panoramic visual. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A1DSqZtMEG — Regal (@RegalMovies) July 8, 2021

Black Widow has been in the making for a long time. Disney+’s digital release strategy remains in place for this film, but fans wonder how much longer this will be the case. Marvel producer Victoria Alonso told Bionic Buzz that she hopes people see it in theaters. "We finished it from our homes. I mean I have a big TV, but it's not forty-foot. A forty-footer is giving you an experience," Alonso explained, "I've seen it [on a big screen] but to see it with people — more than the big screen — we want to make sure people can do community at the cinema, which I hope continues to be who we are as people. We love Disney+, we love to see that home, but there's something really special about going to the movies."

Regal describes their ScreenX experience:

“Regal is changing the entertainment landscape with ScreenX; a revolutionary multi-projection theatre experience that extends the screen to the auditorium walls. This immersive format takes traditional moviegoing a step further, by surrounding the audience with a 270-degree panoramic visual and putting them in the center of the action. Fly to the farthest reaches of space or explore the depths of the ocean with this incredible technology, and experience the thrill of the movies like never before.”

Will you be in the theater tomorrow night for Black Widow? Let us know down in the comments!