Avatar: The Way of Water Returns to IMAX 3D for Earth Day

A major theme of both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water is the conservation of natural worlds, even other planets, with the upcoming Earth Day marking a great opportunity to celebrate Pandora by checking out last year's sequel in select IMAX 3D theaters. While the movie might currently be available on home video platforms, none of them compare to experiencing the wonder of these worlds in IMAX 3D, with this upcoming rerelease potentially being the last chance fans will get to see the sequel in such a massive format. You can grab tickets now for the IMAX 3D rerelease of Avatar: The Way of Water for April 21st.

Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the breathtaking backdrop of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the majestic oceans.

Nominated for numerous Academy Awards including Best Picture, the James Cameron-directed film became the third highest-grossing box office film of all time and set a new benchmark for visual effects. Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet. Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, and Jack Champion.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Even though this might be the only time in the near future in which fans can check out The Way of Water, a third film has largely been filmed, which is expected to hit theaters in 2024. Despite audiences having to wait 13 years between the original movie and the sequel, Cameron previously recalled how much of the third installment had been filmed.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to Variety previously. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

You can check out Avatar: The Way of Water in IMAX 3D on April 21st.

