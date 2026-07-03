Mad Max Legend Behind Lord Humungus, Kjell Nilsson, Dies at 76

Kjell Nilsson, who famously brought the character of Lord Humungus to the big screen in the Mad Max franchise, has sadly died at the age of 76. Nilsson’s family shared the news of his death in a post on Facebook, revealing that Nilsson’s passed away this past Sunday after a four and a half year battle with kidney disease. Kjell decided to stop dialysis this past Sunday, and on Thursday, he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Our thoughts are with Nilsson’s family and friends.

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On , Nilsson’s family wrote, “GREETINGS FROM THE FAMILY OF HUMUNGUS, THE LORD HUMUNGUS – As many of you know, Kjell had been battling end-stage kidney disease for the past four and a half years, receiving dialysis three days a week. It was a long and painful journey, filled with countless battles to overcome, including the gradual loss of his bodily autonomy. This past Sunday, after much consideration, Kjell made the decision to take back control over his pain and his body by stopping dialysis. On Thursday, Torsdag (Thor’s Day), July 2, Kjell passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his sons. The days leading up to his passing were filled with joy, gratitude, peace, and acceptance. He did it his way.”

Kjell Nilsson Brought A Larger Than Life Villain to the Big Screen

Nilsson is best known for playing the Mad Max 2 character known as Lord Humungus. The Humungus was the leader of a marauders’ gang that seeks to take over a petrol refinery, but is thwarted when Max helps the inhabitants of the oil refinery fight back against Humungus’ army. The Humungus is a fierce foe, but he also stands out for his wild outfit and appearance, which includes his trademark hockey mask and a cervical collar. The look helped the villain become one of the more recognizable aspects of the franchise, but Nilsson’s performance was what really brought the role to life.

In the initial post, Nilsson’s family shared how much the role meant to him, writing, “In his final days, Kjell spoke often of how grateful he was for his bodybuilding and coaching career, for the life he built between the two countries he called home, Sweden and Australia, and for the opportunity to inspire and connect with people around the world through his iconic role as The Lord Humungus. That legacy will never die.”

In addition to The Road Warrior (Mad Max 2), Nilsson appeared in projects like The Pirate Movie, Hard Knuckle, The Edge of Power, and Sons and Daughters. Nilsson’s final film took place in 2023 with Howlin’ Refrain, which put a stylized twist on the Ancient Greek story The Odyssey.

There will be a ceremony held in honor of Nilsson’s memory, and the time, date, and location will be announced soon. Our thoughts are with Nilsson’s family and friends.

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