Sam Raimi’s Underappreciated Horror Comeback Is Leaving HBO Max (And It’s Not Streaming Anywhere Else)

Sam Raimi has directed 16 films throughout his career, and there’s no denying that he’s at his best in the horror genre. Beginning with The Evil Dead in 1981 and leading to his most recent movie, Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, Raimi has helmed a total of seven horror films over the course of more than 40 years and established himself as a seminal horror filmmaker. Following a nine-year break from the genre to helm the original Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi made his return to horror with an underappreciated 2009 movie that is about to leave HBO Max.

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HBO Max subscribers are running out of time to stream Drag Me to Hell, the 2009 supernatural horror film Raimi directed and co-wrote. The movie marked his first horror film since 2000’s The Gift and starred Alison Lohman as a young loan officer who denies a mortgage extension to a mysterious old woman. In retaliation, the woman curses her, unleashing a demon called the Lamia that will torment her for three days before dragging her to hell. Drag Me to Hell has been streaming on HBO Max for some time but is currently scheduled to leave the platform on March 31st.

Drag Me to Hell Was a Triumphant Return to Horror for Sam Raimi

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Raimi came back to the horror genre swinging with Drag Me to Hell. The movie was a return to form for the filmmaker, delivering a fun, gross-out ride of demonic stalking that brought the same type of frenetic energy and gruesome slapstick humor style that defined his earlier cult classics, such as Evil Dead II. Despite the more restrained PG-13 rating, the movie is still a highly effective horror film and is packed with over-the-top scenes, like the intense séance scene and demonic attacks, plenty of gross-out moments with great practical effects, and a genuinely creepy atmosphere that leaves viewers unsettled. The campy, chaotic thrill ride also culminates in one of the best and most shocking horror movie endings in modern times.

Although Drag Me to Hell is an underappreciated gem in Raimi’s filmography, it remains one of his best. The movie scored a near-perfect 92% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Raimi’s third-highest-rated movie ever and his highest-rated horror movie until Send Help came along with a 92% Tomatometer score. While not a massive blockbuster upon its release, Drag Me to Hell has earned something of a cult following and really is one of the better horror movies of its era, though it has yet to get the sequel treatment.

Where to Stream Drag Me to Hell After It Leaves HBO Max?

Drag Me to Hell is being pulled from HBO Max and seemingly dragged into the streaming abyss. Raimi’s horror gem currently doesn’t stream outside of HBO Max, and since most of the major streamers haven’t released their April newsletters, it’s unclear if the movie will move to a different platform next month. If Drag Me to Hell does stop streaming, the film will still be available to rent or purchase online.

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