Resident Evil Just Passed a Major Franchise Record but Won’t Break One of 2026’s Most Talked-About Milestones

Resident Evil is yet another massive 2026 horror movie that is breaking records, but it won’t come close to the year’s most talked-about milestones. Resident Evil has hit $361.1 million worldwide, which makes it the highest-grossing movie in that franchise’s history. Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil now holds all the records for the Resident Evil franchise. Its $148.4 million domestic take blows away the second-place Resident Evil: Afterlife, which only finished with $60.1 million. The $361.1 million worldwide take broke the record of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which made $314.1 million.

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While Resident Evil broke the all-time record for the video game franchise, it won’t reach the most talked-about milestone of the year for horror movies. Resident Evil is at $361.1 million, but there is no chance it will hit the $400.6 million that Backrooms finished its run with or the monstrous $522.8 million that Obsession finished its run with. Regardless, these totals prove that 2026 has been the year of the horror movie.

At $361.1M worldwide, Zach Cregger’s #ResidentEvil is now the highest grossing film in the franchise of all-time pic.twitter.com/oAmtwSjAod — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) October 18, 2026

2026 Has Been a Monster Year for Horror Fans

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The year started in disappointment for the horror genre when 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was a box office flop, failing to hit the totals of 28 Years Later and threatening to end that franchise prematurely. That movie only made $58.5 million worldwide. However, things really picked up over the summer, and this year has been huge for horror movie fans, thanks mostly to two surprise box office kings. It started with the release of Obsession, which opened slowly but then picked up steam. Then, two weeks later, Backrooms hit theaters, and those two horror films served as disruptors to the Hollywood movie industry.

Obsession opened wide on May 15 with a $17.2 million weekend. It looked like a nice start for the horror movie, but then something big happened. Word of mouth spread and soon the movie exploded, becoming the first must-see movie of 2026. It actually made more in its second weekend ($24 million) and then more again in its third weekend ($27.4 million). Its $522.8 million worldwide take is the highest for any original horror movie in the 21st century. It never once hit number one on the weekend charts, but that is because Backrooms arrived two weeks later.

Based on a YouTube series, Backrooms hit theaters on May 29, and it was number one the weekend it was released, making $81.4 million. The most impressive thing was that it beat out Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which was in its second weekend. That same weekend, Obsession also jumped over the Star Wars movie to show fans wanted original horror over another franchise movie. The two films also took some of the blame for why Masters of the Universe was a box office flop (as did another horror movie, Scary Movie, which arrived on June 5). Unlike Obsession, which grew into a success, Backrooms was an immediate success and saw its box office drop weekly, although it still broke $400 million on an estimated $10 million budget.

That leads to Resident Evil, which was part of a franchise that was, at best, called a guilty pleasure. However, with Zach Cregger coming off his hit horror movie Weapons, fans flooded theaters to see if he could repeat his brilliance, and he succeeded on every level. After a $60 million opening weekend, the movie just kept making money, becoming the highest-grossing movie in the Resident Evil franchise, and almost reaching the levels of Backrooms before finally tapering off. If anything, Obsession, Backrooms, and Resident Evil prove that horror is alive and well in 2026, and offer something for every type of horror fan.

Which of these horror movies was your favorite of 2026? Let us know what you think of the year in horror in the comments below.