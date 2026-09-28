Resident Evil Officially Sets a Franchise Record After 10 Days (With an Even Bigger One in Sight)

Zach Cregger took a bold approach with his new Resident Evil movie, but the risk is certainly paying off. Resident Evil is breaking box office records (including some new ones today); it’s also been a hit with critics and is even winning over diehard gaming fans. It’s also proof that Cregger is more than a wunderkind of horror, but a director who can make a major blockbuster movie.

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And the proof keeps coming as Resident Evil ends its second weekend in theaters at a respectable No. 2 spot on the box office charts. However, the top film, Avengers: Endgame Encore, is a major re-release event that is sure to see a major drop-off in its second weekend of release; meanwhile, it seems Resident Evil is still getting carreied by some strong word of mouth, which will help it keep breaking records – inculding a particularly big one that is now well in reach.

Resident Evil (2026) Is Officially the Franchise’s Highest-Grossing Film (Domestically)

Sony Pictures

Resident Evil has now earned $196 million dollars domestically, making it the highest-earning film of the franchise. It’s no secret that the original Resident Evil movies (by Paul W.S. Anderson) were largely bolstered by the international box office; Cregger is doing exactly the opposite, with earnings nearly evenly split between domestic ($103 million) and foreign ($93 million).

But will it be able to grab the bigger record that’s now within reach? Can Cregger walk away with the achievement of having the highest-grossing Resident Evil movie worldwide? The highest-grossing film in the franchise right now is Resident Evil (The Final Chapter), which earned over $314 million worldwide at the box office. Cregger’s Resident Evil seems to be setting a steady pace of returns from viewer-generated hype.

Sony Pictures

More importantly, Sony opted for a staggered release: Resident Evil opened in select foreign markets in its second week, with crucial markets like Japan not getting the film until October 9th. That’s plenty of runway for Resident Evil to earn an additional $116 million and claim the title of highest-grossing Resident Evil film of all time.

For comparison, check out a chart featuring the worldwide box office earnings for every live-action Resident Evil movie that’s been given a theatrical release:

Worldwide Box Office Totals For Every Resident Evil Movie

Resident Evil Movies Total Box Office (Worldwide) Resident Evil (2002) $103.7M Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) $129.3M Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) $149.8M Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) $300.2M Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) $240.6M Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017) $314.1M Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) $41.8M Resident Evil (2026) $196M (and counting…)

Sony Pictures

In Resident Evil 2026, Austin Abrams plays “Bryan,” a medical courier trying to earn extra money to care for his pregnant girlfriend and impending child. Bryan accepts an ill-fated overtime shift escorting a mysterious package to a lab in Raccoon City.

However, as Bryan approaches the outskirts of the city, he begins to encounter all sorts of strange things, from zombified humans to mutant dogs to a nightmare-fuel creature made of tangled limbs, which relentlessly pursues him. All Bryan knows is that what he’s carrying is crucial, and it must get to its destination – no matter the cost.

Resident Evil is now playing in theaters and IMAX