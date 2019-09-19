Rian Johnson Suggests Skipping the New Knives Out Trailer If You Already Plan to See it

Rian Johnson, the director best known for films such as Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, finally has a new movie coming out with a star-studded cast. Knives Out is set to hit theaters in November, and the film’s latest trailer was released yesterday. However, Johnson recently took to Twitter to warn that while the trailer doesn’t have any spoilers, you may want to avoid it for a fresh movie-watching experience.

New #knivesout trailer ahoy! As always… it doesn’t spoil anything BUT it shows plenty of new moments that are best experienced for the first time in the movie. If you’re already in for opening night, I recommend coming in clean! With that having been said… — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 18, 2019

“It’s here it’s here! 2nd @KnivesOut TRAILER!,” he added.

“Also…. KA-BOOM!,” he tweeted next.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chirs Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out also serves as the first project Johnson has released after The Last Jedi, with the director experimenting in other genres before returning to a galaxy far far away in his own Star Wars trilogy.

“The truth is they’re still figuring out their schedule, their game plan, so if it’s possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will,” Johnson recently explained.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.