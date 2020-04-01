Community: All Six Seasons Are Now Streaming on Netflix

Friends left Netflix at the beginning of the year and The Office is making its exit in 2021. Some of the most beloved comedies in history became binging staples during their time on Netflix. While many of them are in the process of leaving, one of TV’s most underrated sitcoms is actually making its Netflix debut, which will likely give it a chance to find an even bigger audience. As of April 1st, all six seasons of Community are available to stream on Netflix, and the timing couldn’t be better.

With everyone stuck at home and needing TV to binge to pass the time, Community is now the answer. The series first debuted on NBC in 2009 and ran for a total of six seasons (the final installment airing on Yahoo!). Created by Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, Community tells the story of a group of misfits who form a Spanish study group at Greendale Community College.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only was Community the first major hit for Harmon, but it also helped springboard the careers of several great comedic actors. Joel McHale, known at the time as the guy who hosted The Soup, starred as Jeff Winger, a lawyer who was forced to go back to school to earn a real college degree. The series co-stars Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. Donald Glover as a main part of the cast for four and a half seasons, before leaving to further pursue his music career and launch the Emmy-winning Atlanta on FX. Chevy Chase was the biggest name on the cast going into the series, but conflicts on set caused him to exit in Season 4.

There’s a ton of talent on-camera throughout Community, but some of its biggest names did their work behind the scenes. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were helmed many of the series episodes, including the paintball-centric shootout that made Community a hit, “Modern Warfare”. A few of Community‘s stars have made cameos in the Russo Brothers’ Marvel films over the years.

If you haven’t seen Community before, now is certainly the time to do so. It’s an insanely smart series with compelling characters that provides exactly the kind of blissful TV escapism we’re all looking for right now.

Are you looking forward to watching (or rewatching) Community now that it’s on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!