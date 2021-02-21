Rihanna Fans Celebrate Superstar’s Birthday and Remember Battleship

Rihanna’s birthday is today and fans are celebrating it all over social media. But, some of the fans are looking back on one of her strangest roles in 2012’s Battleship. If you’re a middle to early Millenial, the Rihanna Navy should ring some bells. The nickname kind of took off and reinforced itself after the film. A lot of the random movies from the early 10s get lost in the shuffle, but Battleship must have done something right. There’s also the fact that the meteoric rise for the pop star absolutely raised the film’s profile. Since then she’s moved onto Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and a host of humanitarian causes. So, there’s plenty to admire when it comes to Rihanna. Check out some of the most inspired posts down below:

MTV managed to catch up with the star after Battleship premiered. She teased some secret influences on her acting style back then.

"There were a few — I won't name them, but there were a few," Rihanna said of the actresses that molded her approach. "[They were] mostly actresses I looked to and looked up to and embodied their characters and tried to see how they would approach the action. I watched a lot of bad b*******.”

"You can't plan for anything, the unknown really. I hadn't done anything in acting so I didn't feel like it was appropriate to have any plan," she added. "I didn't know if I would like it or be good at it. I really enjoyed the experience and I want to do more, try different types of roles so that I can see what I excel in most or like best."

