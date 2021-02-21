Rihanna Fans Celebrate Superstar’s Birthday and Remember Battleship
Rihanna’s birthday is today and fans are celebrating it all over social media. But, some of the fans are looking back on one of her strangest roles in 2012’s Battleship. If you’re a middle to early Millenial, the Rihanna Navy should ring some bells. The nickname kind of took off and reinforced itself after the film. A lot of the random movies from the early 10s get lost in the shuffle, but Battleship must have done something right. There’s also the fact that the meteoric rise for the pop star absolutely raised the film’s profile. Since then she’s moved onto Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and a host of humanitarian causes. So, there’s plenty to admire when it comes to Rihanna. Check out some of the most inspired posts down below:
#NowWatching Battleship (2012) ⛴️📺 @rihanna @BrooklynDecker pic.twitter.com/IJWcCJhN4y— Maria Kylie Justified Fenty ☮️♥️ (@iLoveRRF_182) February 21, 2021
MTV managed to catch up with the star after Battleship premiered. She teased some secret influences on her acting style back then.
"There were a few — I won't name them, but there were a few," Rihanna said of the actresses that molded her approach. "[They were] mostly actresses I looked to and looked up to and embodied their characters and tried to see how they would approach the action. I watched a lot of bad b*******.”
"You can't plan for anything, the unknown really. I hadn't done anything in acting so I didn't feel like it was appropriate to have any plan," she added. "I didn't know if I would like it or be good at it. I really enjoyed the experience and I want to do more, try different types of roles so that I can see what I excel in most or like best."
Did you realize it was Rihanna’s birthday? Let us know down in the comments!
Time for a viewing experiencee
prevnext
Watching Battleship all over again because of @rihanna— Greek God 🧜🏻♂️ (@UncleDennis101) February 20, 2021
Such a fun list
prevnext
As it’s queen @rihanna Birthday I’m a watch her movies & listen to her music!!!
1st Movie Oceans 8 !!!
2nd Home( cause I’m a cry like a baby)
3rd Battleship(again)
4th Valerian— Dee_💙SBHG🇲🇸The Original Soca Empress🇲🇸🏳️🌈 (@Dee_Banks589) February 20, 2021
Bunch of hits
prevnext
FEB.20#HappyBirthday#Rihanna— ☘ 𝔰𝔦𝔭𝔥𝔬𝔫 ☘ (@Siphon_Drip) February 19, 2021
appeared in films"#Battleship " "#ValerianandtheCityofaThousandPlanets" "#OceansEight"etc
2月20日
『#バトルシップ』『#ヴァレリアン千の惑星の救世主』『#オーシャンズ8』等に出演されたリアーナさんの誕生日です#誕生日おめでとう pic.twitter.com/xWIpu4neZX
These looks
prevnext
Happy Birthday @rihanna February 20,1988 #ThisIsTheEnd #Annie #Battleship #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/he7fFmwwCb— Barbara Vitali (@barbaravitali2) February 20, 2021
This freaking slander
prevnext
If you are feeling useless remember Rihanna tried to destroy a whole alien warship by using a machine revolver gun in the battleship movie 😭😂😂😂😂😂— Donnie brasco (@__Omotola) February 15, 2021
Happy B-Day!
prevnext
Hawks birthday to Rihanna from battleship #rihanna #rihannasos #rihannaumbrella #rihannadisturbia #battleship #rihannadiamonds #rihannastay #rihannadontstopthemusic https://t.co/XEQwyC7lXG— clemons8204 (@clemons8204) February 20, 2021
It's not too late
prevnext
Rihanna deserve an Oscar for her performance in Battleship— Kafi Rosa 🌻🌸 (@Niki_London) February 20, 2021
Let's load it up
prev
It’s Rihanna bday so I’m going to watch Battleship.. I hope that in an alternate timeline this movie was a massive success— AP (@axwy_adrian) February 20, 2021