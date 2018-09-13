This Is What Rihanna Could Look Like As Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy has yet to make her big DC movie universe debut, but thanks to BossLogic we know what she could look like in the role.

In this case, there’s no casting rumor that spawned the Poison Ivy Rihanna creation, but rather it was Rihanna herself. The musician and actress shared an image of herself in a bright green outfit from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Many saw it and instantly thought Poison Ivy, so they hit up BossLogic to take it the extra mile, turning her completely into the character.

“Poison RiVy she posted this dope pic today I loved all the greens and a lot of you guys did too tagging me all day, so I hope you like it. (SWIPE) And no this is not casting 😁🙏❤️ @badgalriri @dccomics”

The newer version features plenty of vines and plants in the background, and her skin has a very leaf-like texture to it. While we’re not sure what direction Warner Bros. and DC are taking with the character, there will assuredly be some who now want to see Rihanna in the part.

The most likely place for the character to show up in the movies is either in Birds of Prey (which she has been a part of at one point and fought against) or Gotham City Sirens, which in the books was made up of Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy. Harley Quinn will definitely be involved with that film (played by Margot Robbie), but we’ll have to wait and see if Poison Ivy gets to finally make her DC movie universe debut.

The last time she graced the screen was in 1997’s infamous Batman & Robin. The character was played by Uma Thurman, who reigned terror on Gotham alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze. While much of the movie has been (justifiably) lampooned, the Thurman performance was one of the better aspects of the movie, but next time around don’t expect nearly as much camp.

As for Rihanna, the singer recently appeared in Oceans 8 alongside an all-star crew that featured heavy hitters like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway. The film has performed well at the box office, bringing in over $294 million on a production budget of $70 million. At the moment it ranks 2nd on the all-time list for the series domestically (behind Oceans Eleven), and by the end of its run could end up third on the all-time worldwide list for the series behind Ocean’s Twelve, though it is still behind Ocean’s Thirteen (via Box Office Mojo).

