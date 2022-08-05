Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles Fans Share Their Favorite Movie Moments

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are sharing their favorite moments from the movie. Netflix premiered the animated feature recently, and it seems like audiences enjoy this take on the popular team. When the series was announced, there was a lot of discussion surrounding the art style. But, despite all that chatter, this interpretation of Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo has won a lot of fans over. The movie actually goes even further by bringing in some staples of the TMNT franchise with the Krang and extended bits focusing on Casey Jones. Check out some of the best tweets down below.

Director Ant Ward previously told us. "And then, with the movie, you kind of have to maybe see what comes down the line. But it's going to be a bit of both, you know? I think, if you're watching the show and you're a fan of the show, you're going to get a really complete experience with the movie. But it's also going to be a really exciting stand-alone set piece if you're not directly familiar with the show."

leo was on the verge of a panic attack in this scene and it pains me everytime I think about it #RiseoftheTMNTmovie #RiseoftheTMNT pic.twitter.com/GM8qDolobS — rolli💥 | RISE MOVIE SPOILERS (@mikyoki_) August 9, 2022

Here's the synopsis for the Netflix movie: "When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise & lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, & Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!"

"Michelangelo (voiced by Brandon Mychal Smith), Leonardo (voiced by Ben Schwartz), Splinter (voiced by Eric Bauza), Raphael (voiced by Omar Benson Miller), and Donatello (voiced by Josh Brener)"

