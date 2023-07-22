Robert Downey Jr Reveals Iron Man Moment on Set That Felt Like Star Wars

Marvel Studios started off their tremendous run with 2008's Iron Man, which made them and Robert Downey Jr. a household name. Downey has since appeared in multiple films as Iron Man, only to retire the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where the character met his fate, and is currently rumored to return in Avengers: Secret Wars. Downey is currently promoting his latest film, Oppenheimer, where he is revealing a bunch of cool things about his previous films. In a new installment of Vanity Fair's actors breaking down their most iconic roles series, Downey revealed the Iron Man moment that felt like Star Wars to him.

"There was another moment where Tony has escaped the cage and essentially become Iron Man and he lands in this kind of crater outside of the cave where he's being held. And there was a windstorm that day and we were trying to get this take and it was very Star Wars, esque I'm a way, it was very reminiscent of what Jon [Favreau] has wound up doing since with The Mandalorian. And there was just this moment where it's like this storm kind of settled and everyone kind of looked at everyone, we were like, 'Let's get one more take.' And that's the one that's in the film so. It even felt like sometimes the elements themselves were conspiring to help us do our best job."

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Origin of One Tony Stark Look

During the same interview Downey revealed that he had to put on shades during the scene in Iron Man where he's doing a weapons showcase and they were improvising the script day by day so he had to put on shades to read the cue cards.

"Anytime I was with Jeff Bridges and maybe even more so with Paltrow, you just felt that there was this chemistry where you always kind of got the definitive version of a scene, whether it was loosely scripted or a little bit more prepared," Downey revealed. "Well there's a scene where his doing a weapons test and he says 'Is it better to be feared or respected? Is it too much to ask for both?', and Jon [Favreau] and I were literally writing that line for line as we went along shooting it that day. And I put on sunglasses because it was all on the cue cards. It was that kind of thing where you go, it's more important that we feel like we're just coming up with this and we like it and there's no trick we can't employ to cover the fact that we're kind of making it up as we go along. But again, because you have that huge cluster bomb explosion in back of him, because the air mover kind of pushed me forward and it was just one of those days."

Downey most recently appears in the Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer which is in theaters now. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Robert Downey Jr. as we learn it!

What do you think about Robert Downey Jr's comments? Are you excited to see him in Oppenheimer? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!