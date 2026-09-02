Robert Downey Jr. Teases Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers’ Relationship, & Fans Are More Confused Than Ever

Avengers: Doomsday has been full of secrets since the moment it was announced, and with just a few months to go until the movie hits theaters on Dec. 18, so many questions remain—in fact, if anything, it feels like the mysteries are only growing, even with the Doomsday trailer providing additional details. High on the list of questions fans currently have about the movie is why Robert Downey Jr. was chosen to play Doctor Doom. Despite Joe Russo’s recent comments that Tony Stark and Doctor Doom have “zero similarities” (seemingly referring specifically to Downey Jr.’s portrayal of the characters, although it’s still an odd and surprising assertion to make), there had to have been a reason for this casting choice, whether that’s Doom being a Tony Stark variant, vice versa, or another explanation.

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Similarly, fans are very curious to see how and why Steve Rogers is back after Avengers: Endgame established that he had stayed in the past after returning the Infinity Stones to their rightful places and times, seemingly living out his days with Peggy Carter until he returned as an old man at the end of Endgame. Both surprising returns have the possibility of falling flat or frustrating fans by coming across as little more than fan service rather than narrative choices that actually make sense and work. Whether that will be the case or not can only be revealed once audiences see the movie (and perhaps Avengers: Endgame Encore before that), but ahead of that actual confirmation, Downey Jr. has provided some comments about Steve and Doom’s dynamic in Doomsday, and they’ve actually created even more confusion within the fanbase.

Robert Downey Jr. Teases “Beautiful” Relationship in Doomsday

During an interview with Good Morning America, Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Robert Downey Jr. discussed Doomsday, including what it was like to be working together again. One question in particular that was asked of Downey Jr. was whether he has enjoyed playing Tony Stark or Doctor Doom more. Surprisingly, he answered Doom (although he contextualized it by explaining that he enjoyed observing everyone else), but even more surprising was the way he described his dynamic with Evans’ character in the movie. In the interview, he said, “I think that in Doomsday, what happens with our, this key relationship is so exciting and unexpected and beautiful.”

In his response, he also teased that there is a reason for their respective returns, highlighting that Evans doesn’t say yes to projects for just any reason. Both responses are interesting and exciting in their own way, although his description of (presumably) Steve and Doom’s dynamic in Doomsday as “beautiful” and “exciting” has certainly gotten attention. One comment in response to Good Morning America’s video says, “Did he just hint that Captain America is about to bring Tony Stark back,” and another says, “He said what now!?” Clearly, fans are trying to make sense of these comments—and, it’s worth noting, Downey Jr. didn’t actually seem to suggest Steve is bringing Tony back in any way—but RDJ is an MCU veteran, and he no doubt intentionally kept his intriguing but still rather mysterious comments just vague enough.