Avengers: Endgame Encore Trailer Teases Doomsday Connection (And the Rumors Might Be True)

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will band together against Doctor Doom this holiday season in Avengers: Doomsday, but before that film premieres, Marvel fans will have an opportunity to relive one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest triumphs. In September, Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters, and nostalgia for the Infinity Saga’s glory days isn’t the only reason to book a ticket. This version of Endgame includes four minutes of additional footage that sets the stage for Doomsday, building a bridge between the two Avengers movies. With a month to go before Endgame is back on the big screen, Marvel is generating plenty of hype.

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Today, Marvel Studios released the official Avengers: Endgame: Encore trailer, teasing an exclusive look at Doomsday. Tickets are now on sale. Check out the trailer in the space below:

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Avengers: Endgame Re-Release May Prove A Popular Doomsday Theory

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Anyone parsing through the Endgame Encore trailer hoping for a glimpse of the extra footage is bound to be disappointed. There are no new scenes to be found here; the trailer is built around now-iconic moments from Endgame, such as the portals sequence and Iron Man’s self-sacrifice. The primary focus here is selling people on the notion of reliving those emotional scenes in a theater again with a large crowd. Marvel is deliberately holding the new footage back. If they showcase it now, it could have an impact on ticket sales (particularly if fans feel the additions won’t be worthwhile). From a business perspective, it’s smarter to just promise an exclusive Doomsday tease without going into detail.

That said, there may still be some tastes of Doomsday in the Endgame Encore trailer. There’s one section that feels rather intentional. Tony Stark’s “You mess with time, time tends to mess back” line is heard right before we see Steve Rogers on the platform before he returns the Infinity Stones to their rightful place. It’s been widely speculated that Steve’s actions, including his choice to stay in the past and build a life with Peggy Carter, are the catalyst for the incursions that threaten the multiverse in Doomsday. Of course, using that shot of Steve on the platform could be coincidental, but it seems purposeful.

It’s possible the extra Endgame Encore footage is about Steve specifically, either showing him returning the Stones across the timeline or fleshing out his reunion with Peggy more. That would arguably be the most natural way for Endgame Encore to connect with Doomsday. Additional scenes featuring Steve would build upon the narrative that’s in Endgame already while also setting the table for Doomsday, drawing a clear through-line between the two films. It’s been confirmed that Hayley Atwell is returning for Doomsday, so seeing more of Peggy in Endgame Encore could help establish her role in Doomsday. Something unrelated to Steve and Peggy would run the risk of being distracting, pulling audiences away from the core Endgame story for the sake of teasing what comes next.

Whatever Endgame Encore has in store, hopefully it’s effective. It’ll be fun to see Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers again, but it’s a return that needs to be handled properly. The surviving Avengers dealing with the unintended consequences of the Time Heist has the potential to be a compelling hook for a film. However, Endgame was clearly designed to be the grand finale for the Infinity Saga, wrapping up multiple characters’ storylines before the MCU began a new era. Steve finally getting his dance with Peggy was the perfect note to end Evans’ MCU tenure on, but now more is being added to the story. Tacking on extra chapters doesn’t always work, so ideally, the Russo brothers have something special in mind.