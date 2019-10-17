Robert Pattinson Doesn’t Get Why People Are Mad About Twilight

Robert Pattinson is the next name in a long line of actors who will be taking on the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne. The actor is signed on for Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, The Batman, which will also feature Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Pattinson was recently interviewed by The New York Times, where he discussed the casting news and the fact that he was expecting a negative reaction from fans. It’s not surprising that Pattinson was prepared for the worst considering the negative response that first occurred when he was cast as Edward Cullen in Twilight more than ten years ago.

“You’ve said that after you were cast as Batman, you anticipated a vitriolic reaction online,” The New York Times pointed out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Maybe I’m just used to abuse by now. At least I didn’t get death threats this time — that’s a plus! It’s funny that people are so very angry about Twilight. I never particularly understood it,” Pattinson explained.

While the initial casting may have upset Twilight fans, it didn’t take long for Twihards to get on board with his performance, making him one of the most famous people in Hollywood during the franchise’s five-movie run.

Thankfully, the reaction to Pattinson’s Batman news hasn’t been quite so negative, especially since he’s proven himself to be a top-notch actor with roles like Good Time and High Life. However, there are always going to be some haters out there, so another former Batman, Christian Bale, recently shared some advice for Pattinson.

“Good for him. Just make it his own, don’t listen to the naysayers,” Bale told Extra TV. “That’s about it, everybody protested when Heath [Ledger] was cast as the Joker. Look what an absolutely brilliant performance he gave. Don’t listen to those guys, do his own thing. He’s a fascinating actor, he’s a great choice.”

This wasn’t the first time Bale had been asked about Pattinson’s casting. Last month, he said once again that he approved the choice.

“Oh, good. Good choice, he’s interesting,” Bale told Variety during the Toronto International Film Festival. “I’m sure he’ll come up with something interesting.”

When asked again if he had any advice, he said, “Oh, same as for Ben [Affleck]. Just be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.