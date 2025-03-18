5 New Robert Pattinson Movies to Look Forward to After Mickey 17

Mickey 17 marked the first live-action Robert Pattinson movie appearance in three years since another Warner Bros. tentpole, The Batman. Don’t expect a similar gap between Pattinson’s performances in the near future, though. This actor has been steadily assembling an impressive collection of acting gigs, many of them in smaller independent films, that are planning to drop throughout 2025 and 2026. Audiences will be seeing plenty more of Pattinson shortly, in movies both big and small.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Mickey 17 now unleashed onto the general public, what does the future of Robert Pattinson as a leading man look like? Five upcoming movies headlined by this beloved actor show that Pattinson is continuing his streak of inhabiting very unorthodox stories and working with beloved auteurs. It’s also highly likely these projects will deliver the kind of deeply unexpected Pattinson turns that marked his most beloved roles in titles ranging from The Lighthouse to The Batman. Behold Pattinson’s next five movies, which will ensure theaters won’t be devoid of post-Mickey 17 Pattinson star vehicles anytime soon.

Die, My Love

Arguably the most exciting upcoming Pattinson movie is one that will unite him with one of the greatest English-language directors around, Lynne Ramsay. Die, My Love stars Jennifer Lawrence as a mother who finds herself flirting with madness thanks to the pressures of being a wife and mom. Anything helmed by the genius behind movies like You Were Never Really Here and Ratcatcher should automatically be a must-watch; however, the prospect of uniting her with Pattinson is an especially ending prospect.

Pattinson has worked so well delivering distinctive performances under the watchful eyes of great filmmakers like The Safdie Brothers and Bong Joon-Ho; Ramsey could certainly be the next great filmmaker who lets him unleash new maximalist mastery. Plus, the prospect of Pattinson and Lawrence rubbing shoulders sounds sublime. Prepare yourselves for Die, My Love, which will offer even more than Pattinson returning to the big screen.

Release Date: TBA

The Drama

Norwegian auteur Kristoffer Borgli has only been directing feature-length movies since 2017’s Dreb. However, he’s already secured the good graces of A24 and producer Ari Aster and will soon deliver his second English-language movie, The Drama. The star-studded cast (including Alana Haim in a supporting role) is anchored by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Concrete plot details are being kept under lock and key, but past Borgli films like the Nicolas Cage dramedy Dream Scenario (pictured above) and Sick of Myself were all about identity and self-perception. Perhaps The Drama will cover similar terrain. Wherever this secretive project goes, the idea of Zendaya and Pattinson working together is an incredibly enticing one.

Release Date: TBA

The Odyssey

Pattinson doesn’t just have more indies on the horizon. He’s also returning to the realm of Christopher Nolan blockbusters with 2026’s The Odyssey. Nolan and Pattinson previously united for Tenet, which allowed the latter actor to turn to the charm and even flash his gift for comedic timing. Whether or not he’ll get to indulge in those talents again for The Odyssey is up in the air. Nobody knows what kind of role Pattinson will have in Nolan’s grand historical epic since almost all of the film’s cast members have their characters cloaked in secrecy. However, The Odyssey should be another high-profile chance for audiences across the globe to witness Pattinson’s incredible talents.

Release Date: July 17, 2026

Primetime

Ren Faire director Lance Oppenheim is making his inaugural splash into narrative feature films with the upcoming Primetime, which allegedly uses Chris Hansen’s To Catch a Predator TV show as a springboard for an original crime drama story. Knowing Oppenheim’s past exploits as a documentarian, expect this production to constantly blur the lines between “reality” and “fiction.” This feature, which just started shooting, pairs Pattinson with Phoebe Bridges and Merritt Wever, among other actors.

Release Date: TBA

The Batman 2

While Pattinson has tons of original indie films on the horizon, his biggest project by far is the long-awaited sequel to The Batman. Currently lacking a proper title, this Matt Reeves directorial effort has been delayed constantly and is now scheduled for an October 2027 release date. With cameras set to roll before the end of 2025, Pattinson’s begun teasing his knowledge of exciting plot details regarding this sequel. Reeves also said that this follow-up will allow Pattinson to demonstrate fresh sides of himself as a performer. Even when he’s anchoring comic book movies, Pattinson’s acting chops keep bubbling to the surface.

Release Date: The Batman 2 will hit theaters on October 1, 2027.