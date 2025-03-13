The Odyssey Set Photos Show First Look at Tom Holland in Christopher Nolan Movie

Set photos from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey give fans their first look at Tom Holland in the fantasy movie. Various images have circulated around the internet; there’s a group of pictures depicting Holland and Nolan with other Odyssey cast and crew members shooting a scene on a boat in the middle of the water. Another image shows Holland with Jon Bernthal in costume shaking people’s hands while taking a break from filming. Similar to a previously released image of Matt Damon, Bernthal and Holland’s outfits imply Nolan’s take on The Odyssey will be a period piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland’s look in the boat images has drawn comparisons to Frodo from The Lord of the Rings. You can check out the photos in the space below:

Tom Holland looking like Frodo you love to see it pic.twitter.com/8PBfZ19nVn — Lego Moon Knight (@Sorazure15) March 12, 2025

The Odyssey is currently scheduled to release in July 2026. Production on the film commenced about a month ago. Boasting a reported budget of $250 million, Nolan is using “brand new IMAX technology” to bring the epic story to life. The Odyssey has a star-studded ensemble, with the likes of Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and several others appearing alongside Damon, Holland, and Bernthal.

Holland is poised to have a very busy 2025. Once he completes work on The Odyssey, he’ll be shifting gears to Marvel’s Spider-Man 4, which is also coming out in July 2026. Sony recently pushed that film’s release date back a bit, seemingly to create more separation between it and The Odyssey.

These images provide only a taste of what Nolan has in store, but they hint at the film’s immense scale and scope. The Oscar-winning director is of course no stranger to massive studio tentpoles, striving to capture as much in-camera as possible. The Odyssey will undoubtedly feature plenty of CGI, but the images on the boat are an illustration of Nolan’s penchant for practical filmmaking. It should be thrilling to see the director’s vision in full when footage from The Odyssey is eventually released. The production will take Nolan and Co. across the globe, meaning there should be a variety of eye-popping locations and visuals.

The photos don’t shed much light on the Odyssey plot, particularly since it’s unknown who so many of the actors are portraying (Damon appears to be playing Odysseus). Speculation is that Holland might be playing Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope. In Homer’s Odyssey, Telemachus embarks on his own journey in an attempt to find his father. These set images could lend credence to that theory; the scene on the boat could easily be of Telemachus setting sail to Pylos as he begins his search for Odysseus. Viewers won’t learn the actual context behind these photos until Universal shares more official details, which might not be for a while. Since the film isn’t due until next summer, there’s no rush to start a marketing campaign. However, with set images already out in the open, perhaps the studio will release a teaser trailer in the near future to get ahead of any further leaks.