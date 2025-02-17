The world’s greatest detective has cracked the case. The Batman Part II writer-director Matt Reeves has been teasing that the sequel to his 2022 reboot, again starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight detective, would begin filming this year after being pushed back from 2025 to 2026 and then to its current date: Oct. 1, 2027. While plot details are sealed away in Arkham Asylum, Pattinson confirms that Reeves has locked the story on the sequel that has been shrouded in secrecy since its announcement in 2022.

In an interview for his new movie Mickey 17, Pattinson told Extra TV that there’s “a lot” that excites him about the Batman sequel.

“I know what it’s about now. Matt is a very careful writer,” Pattinson said. “But I finally now know what it’s about, and it’s very cool. So I’m very excited.”

Reeves previously confirmed that The Penguin, set in the aftermath of The Batman, would be the entry point into The Batman 2.

“There are details that actually connect right into the way the next movie begins, and the way that Oz enters that world as we hand the baton back to Batman, and Batman is on another case,” Reeves told SFX Magazine. The filmmaker also teased that the sequel is “going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places that [Batman] couldn’t anticipate in the first one. The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie. It expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see.”

“Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that,” he added.

The HBO series ended with Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) outmaneuvering Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) to seize the remnants of her father Carmine Falcone’s crime empire as kingpin of Gotham City, and Sofia — from her cell in Arkham — receiving a letter from her half sister: Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz). Just as Oz set his catatonic mother Francis (Deirdre O’Connell) up in a penthouse above the city, the Bat Signal illuminated the sky, putting Gotham’s reigning gangster on a collision course with Batman for round two.

Giving an update on The Batman 2 script at the Golden Globes, Reeves told MTV News, “The story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another, and it’s going to show different sides of Rob. I think it’s going to be really exciting and really cool.”

Mickey 17, starring Pattinson and written and directed by Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), is in theaters March 7. Warner Bros. has slated The Batman sequel to open on Oct. 1, 2027.