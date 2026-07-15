The Batman: Part II Officially Delayed Again, And DC Fans Are Furious

Ever since The Batman premiered in 2022, the film’s conclusion had DC fans ready for what would come next. Though a spinoff arrived in the form of The Penguin, filling in little details about this version of Gotham City and picking up after the events of the movie, the actual sequel to The Batman remained elusive. Development continued on the sequel, despite the movie being standalone and DC Studios making their own plans for Batman in the DCU proper, but that was only half the story. Delays in the release date for The Batman: Part II mounted, and now, another one has hit.

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Warner Bros. Pictures has confirmed a slew of release calendar updates this morning, among them confirming that The Batman: Part II has been delayed once again. Though bookmarked for an October 1, 2027 release date, The Batman: Part II will now arrive in theaters four months later, premiering on February 18, 2028, meaning the gap between the first and second movie will be almost three years by the time the sequel finally arrives. As one might expect, DC fans are fuming over the news, but The Batman: Part II had one surprise to make the pain easier to bear: a new camera test.

The Batman: Part II Delayed to 2028

As one might expect, the delay in The Batman: Part II is bringing out strong feelings from DC fans, both those frustrated by it and some who are willing to wait for a sequel that they hope gets it right.

“I love Matt Reeves. I think this movie is gonna bang, but I have serious doubts we’re gonna see this trilogy through to completion,” one concerned fan wrote. “Pattinson has gone from ‘young Batman’ to ‘middle aged Batman’ in between the release of the first and second movie.”

THE BATMAN PART II CAMERA TEST BUT THE FILM IS DELAYED TO FEBRUARY 2028 THE LORD GIVETH AND THE LORD TAKETH AWAY — Columned (@Columned_) July 15, 2026

“It should not have taken 6 years for a freaking Batman sequel to come out,” added another.

Some DC fans, though, are eager to wait even longer, hoping that the time Reeves has spent working on the sequel means it will surpass their expectations, like this all-caps praise: “LET HIM COOK!!!!!!! TAKE THOSE EXTRA MONTHS AND DELIVER GOLD!!!”

“THANK YOU MATT (sad about it being delayed) BUT VERY ECSTATIC REGARDLESS,” added another.

Fans have been waiting for The Batman: Part II for years now. Originally scheduled for release on October 3rd, 2025, was later pushed back to October 2nd, 2026, and then once again to October 1st, 2027. Now, the film’s February 2028 arrival means it will debut just weeks away from the six-year anniversary of the original film.

As revealed by Reeves’s posting not only another camera test but also other teases from the production, The Batman: Part II is already well into filming. That in mind, it seems unlikely that problems on set are what have spurred this latest delay, and the change may have more to do with the bigger picture of WB’s release calendar. In part, The Batman was delayed so that J.J. Abrams’ new movie, The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, could have its October release date. The shift in the new Abrams movie is almost a year-long delay, as it was originally scheduled to debut this coming November.

There’s another factor waiting in the wings, though: the impending merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Though it’s tough to say from this point how that might affect the film, the delay could be a way to try to insulate it from the chaos of merging the two companies.

As the patient fans above can attest, though, The Batman: Part II seems poised to deliver, having already assembled a murderer’s row of talent. Naturally, Robert Pattinson will return as the caped crusader in the film, starring alongside Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell once again, but the sequel has also welcomed Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Charles Dance to the fold, with plenty of rumors swirling about who they are.