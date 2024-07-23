The Penguin Showrunner Confirms Series Sets Up The Batman Sequel

The Penguin creators revealed that the HBO series will lead directly into The Batman: Part Two. Entertainment Weekly spoke to Matt Reeves, and Lauren LeFranc about the prestige drama set in the world of The Batman. LeFranc, who is showrunner on The Penguin, explained how this series builds towards The Batman‘s next movie. “We are the bridge between the two films,” LeFranc shared. “We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt [Reeves] has planned.” So, The Penguin serves as the connective tissue between the two big-screen installments. One thing that really appealed to Matt reeves was the ability to build an entire Batman crime universe around his version of The Caped Crusader. With the HBO series, on the way, fans are starting to see the fruits of that effort.

Producer Dylan Clark was also a long talk about the future of the Batman, cinematic world. And his comments to EW, the creative team member pointed out that there was another television entry that the creative team had their eyes on. This is excellent news, for anyone invested in The Batman, in general, but even better news for people hoping that Robert Pattinson’s version of the hero, somehow works its way into even more of the spotlight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s another television exploration we’re going to do,” Clark revealed. “We’re looking at this entire world as it relates to who Batman is — the antagonists around them, all the crime that has to be navigated in the city — and trying to figure out where are the areas that are best to explore.”

Some Real Buzz About The Penguin

The Penguin builds The Batman’s universe.

James Gunn’s era of the DC Universe is almost underway. Interestingly, Matt Reeves’ Batman projects are running on parallel tracks to the main DCU. However, everyone over there at Warner Bros. Discovery is excited for people to see The Penguin. It was so impressive that the company decided to make The Penguin an HBO original series and change the branding from Max Originals. Now, the character’s return will air on the broadcast network along with streaming.

“Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” Matt Reeves shared. “Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

“I have long been a fan of the world of The Batman, and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen,” added showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

Are you stoked for more of The Batman? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!