The Rock Says Black Adam Is Outpacing Hobbs & Shaw, Could Beat Fast & Furious 9

Black Adam could be The Rock's biggest hit as a leading man, and the megastar is understandably pumped about it. He's looking forward to its eventual totals, telling fans that the movie has so far outpaced Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast & Furious movie he headlined with Jason Statham, and even suggested that its final box office tally could eclipse that of Fast & Furious 9. He's already close -- because he is only talking about the domestic box office, rather than worldwide. To make it close to Fast 9: The Fast & Furious Saga worldwide, Black Adam will likely have to bring in some big box office numbers at the domestic box office in the coming weeks, since it doesn't have a release in China, where Fast 9 earned over $200 million.

Earlier this year, box office projections but Black Adam on track to earn about $328 million domestically in total. That would put it well above the total domestic take of both Fast movies...but it might be difficult to reach at this point, given that its opening weekend was adjusted down at the last minute, and the pandemic box office continues to shorten the tails for most movies after their first couple of weekends.

So far, Black Adam has earned a little more than $150 million domestically and another $200 million at the international box office, for a total of $350 million. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw earned a total of $759,056,935, with just $173,956,935 of that coming in North America. The international haul is probably well out of reach, but that domestic number could very well happen if it stays in theaters for a while longer. It's tough to guess where it goes next, since this weekend only made $2 million (compared to about $8 million weekends at this point in the Hobbs & Shaw run), but that was obviously depressed artificially by the massive numbers Black Panther did. Fast 9 earned $173 million at the domestic box office and $726 million worldwide.

Black Adam opened bigger than the other two films, but

You can see the synopsis for Black Adam, below:

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

Black Adam is in theaters now.

