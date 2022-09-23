Rosario Dawson Speaks Out on Her Comeback for Clerks 3 With Kevin Smith

The upcoming Clerks III will put a cap on a story that Kevin Smith began thirty years ago, bringing back not only his original characters but also the other fan-favorites he introduced to the world in Clerks II. Among them is Rosario Dawson, who return to the world of the View Askewniverse as Becky. As fans may recall, the 2006 saw her character and Brian O'Halloran's Dante end up together, running the QuickStop together after a stint at Mooby's. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, Dawson addressed her character's return, which apparently comes with a surprising revelation.

"I cried," Dawson told us, dancing around spoilers. "I mean, it's to be expected. It's not like Kevin ever shies away from controversy but you know, I was really shocked. And I was actually really surprised too because it's really it's not even alluded to. It's it's it's directly sort of expressed right at the very beginning of the film, which I noticed when I was there at the premiere. So it's a major story point and I think it has a gravitas to it if you've watched the second film. If you're coming into this having gone on this journey with these characters and this filmmaker all these years, it immediately has a weight to it. So I get it. I get it as a filmmaker but it was still shocking and upsetting."

Dawson continued, " I didn't have to do a lot of emotional heavy lifting. I keep saying Brian had to shoulder all of that weight. You know, I got to kind of bring back Becky's just charm and her positivity and her good energy and her humor and you know, her particular style and behavior and her physicality. Like that was just it was really fun to kind of get back into that again with her. I really did Becky. I think she's good peoples."

Clerks 3 will not only be shown across the country via Kevin Smith's roadshow tour but will screen in theaters later this month. Set to be shown on over 700 screens nationwide, Clerks 3 is set to screen in theaters from September 13 to Septmber 18th, each night will see the film screen at 7:00 pm local time and will include an exclusive look behind the scenes with Kevin Smith and the cast of the film.

Featuring returning stars Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Jason Mewes as Jay, and Kevin Smith as Silent Bob, Clerks III pulls from the life of Smith in a big way and brings it all full circle. In the film, following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists his friends and fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay, and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.