Russo Bros New Netflix Movie Starring Millie Bobby Brown Wraps Filming

One of the latest projects from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo is one step closer to our screens. On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for their production company, AGBO Films, shared a series of photos from the production of The Electric State, which has now wrapped production. The film will be led by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and will be based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

"That's a wrap on The Electric State⚡️⚡️⚡️ shoutout to the AGBO team, and big congrats to the amazing cast and crew," the post reads.

What is The Electric State about?

The Electric State is set in an alternative future, and it tells the story of a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process.

In addition to Brown, the film stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Bob Thornton.

What are the Russo Brothers making for Netflix?

After the success of The Gray Man, last year, the Russos are also working with the streamer on new extensions of that franchise.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously told the press about the Netflix project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

The Electric State is poised to be released exclusively on Netflix on January 3, 2024.