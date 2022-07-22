Russo Brothers' The Gray Man Poster Released

The Gray Man is coming to Netflix in one month, and film fans are eager to see Ryan Gosling go up against Chris Evans. The film was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and it was adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name. Movie fans have been treated to a lot of content from the highly-anticipated movie, including a new clip from the film. Today, Netflix shared a new poster, which features an eerie look at Gosling.

"Ryan Gosling is THE GRAY MAN. The Russo Brothers directed film hits Netflix in ONE MONTH. See you July 22 💥," Netflix wrote on Twitter. You can check out the poster below:

Ryan Gosling is THE GRAY MAN. The Russo Brothers directed film hits Netflix in ONE MONTH.



See you July 22 💥 pic.twitter.com/FPKLvJvaEI — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 22, 2022

In addition to Evans and Gosling, The Gray Man stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The script was written by Joe Russo and was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Previously, Joe Russo teased that Evans is playing a "sociopath," which is a definite departure from his days as Captain America.

"We didn't have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way," Joe Russo told Den of Geek. "We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what's next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.' So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

The Gray Man debuts in select theaters on July 15th. It comes to Netflix on July 22nd