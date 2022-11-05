Netflix Pauses Production on Russo Bros. Movie Following Crew Member Death, Statement Released

A crew member from Netflix's The Electric State was killed in a car accident off-set in Georgia yesterday. The news was first reported by Deadline as the production got paused in light of the tragedy. Both Joe and Anthony Russo posted a message of condolences for the crew member today on social media. In the report, sources indicated that the accident occurred after working hours. However, the identity of the crew member is unknown at this time. (Completely reasonable given the fact that this is all still very much developing and the chance of misinformation about the accident is very high." Both cast and crew were offered counseling services according to Deadline's source. You can read what they had to say about the terrible moment right here down below.

The Russos wrote on Instagram, "The Electric State production family lost a valued production crew member yesterday. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We love our crew like family. And this is devastating news to all of us…"

Netflix's Relationship With The Russo Brothers

After the success of The Gray Man, the directors were excited to be working with Netflix again. That's unlikely to change as more projects get greenlit by their studio. They talked about how this approach to filmmaking has served them well.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously told the press about the Netflix project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

The Electric Slate Synopsis

Here's what Netflix is saying about The Electric State: "Set in an alternative future, it tells the story of a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire crew, and the crew member's family at this time.