Ryan Coogler and The Batman Part II Writer Team for New Universal Movie

Ryan Coogler, the director best known for helming Creed and The Black Panther, is currently in production on an untitled vampire film, which is set to star his longtime collaborator, Michael B. Jordan. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler has another project in the works. The creative has officially signed on to produce Universal Pictures' adaptation of A Vicious Circle, the BOOM! Studios graphic novel series that was created by Terminator Zero showrunner and The Batman Part II writer, Mattson Tomlin, along with artist Lee Bermejo. The screenplay will be written by Tomlin with Coogler producing via his Proximity Media banner.

A Vicious Circle will also be produced by Proximity's Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler in addition to Boom!'s president of development, Stephen Christy. The project is described as "John Wick meets Looper" and is "a two-hander action thriller" that follows "assassins from the future hunting each other through time."

What Is Ryan Coogler's Vampire Movie About?

(Photo: Michael B. Joran and Ryan Cooger. - John Sciulli/Getty Images)

According to previous reports, not much is known about Coogler's new film. While folks have been referring to it as "Ryan Coogler's vampire movie," it's only been confirmed that the film is a supernatural thriller. There have been rumors that the movie will be set in the Jim Crow-era South and will feature vampires in addition to southern supernatural traditions. There have also been reports that Jordan is playing twins in the project. The Hollywood Reporter previously said there were whispers of Delroy Lindo's role having a "musical element."

Coogler will be producing the untitled project alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Two-time Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who has scored all four of Coogler's previous films, will executive produce the new movie alongside Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield.

This project marks Coogler's fifth feature film, all of which have also involved both Jordan and Göransson. Jordan starred in 2013's Fruitvale Station, 2015's Creed, and 2018's Black Panther. He returned for a small role in 2021's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, keeping their collaboration streak intact. Göransson composed the music for all four of those films, winning his first Oscar for his work on Black Panther. He recently earned his second Academy Award for scoring Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Stay tuned for more updates about Cooger's future projects, including the adaptation of A Vicious Circle, which does not yet have a release date.