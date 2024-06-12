The Batman Part II: James Gunn Confirms Status of DC Sequel

James Gunn provided some good news for fans waiting for updates on The Batman Part II. One of the many successes to come out of the pre-James Gunn era of the DC Universe was 2022's The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. The Batman was a gritty noir film that put the focus on Batman's detective skills, rather than flashy fight sequences. It took place outside of the DC Extended Universe, similar to Joker, and was greenlit for a sequel before Warner Bros. appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO of DC Studios. With Gunn now in charge of the DC film slate, there have been questions regarding whether The Batman Part II would continue or be scrapped. Luckily, Gunn has set the record straight on The Batman Part II.

While sharing a photo of The Kent Farm on the set of Superman, James Gunn was asked about a rumor involving Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II and The Batman trilogy being canceled. Gunn was quick to reply, "Of course not," with a rolling eyes emoji. So for now, it would appear that it's full steam ahead on The Batman Part II and its scheduled 2026 release window. Of course, this isn't the first time that James Gunn has had to comment on the status of The Batman: Part II. You can take a look at the exchange on Instagram below.

(Photo: James Gunn/Instagram)

When will The Batman Part II start filming?

According to Jeff Sneider of The Insneider, director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson's The Batman sequel will begin production in April 2025, and new cast members are expected to be announced this fall. There were reports that filming would begin in November 2023, only to be pushed to March 2024 amid last summer's WGA writers' strike. However, Warner Bros. officially delayed Batman 2 — from October 3, 2025, to October 2, 2026 — pushing production into next year.

Reeves, who is co-writing the sequel to his $772 million-grossing Batman reboot with Mattson Tomlin, announced at CinemaCon in 2022 that "the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham in The Batman 2." It's unclear if that includes Dark Knight rogues Penguin (Colin Farrell), Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and the Joker (Barry Keoghan).

Plot details are being kept locked away in Arkham Asylum, but Hush, Clayface, and a pre-Two-Face Harvey Dent have all been rumored for roles in the next film in Reeves' crime saga that includes the Gotham City-set Batman spinoff TV series The Penguin (premiering later this year on Max).