One of HBO's Most Iconic Shows Coming to Netflix
All six seasons of Sex and the City hit Netflix in April.
The addition of premiere HBO titles to Netflix continues next month. Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery made an agreement with Netflix that not only allowed the streamer to host several prominent DC and Warner Bros. films, but also gave the streamer's subscribers access to several high profile shows from HBO. Titles like Insecure, Ballers, The Pacific, and Band of Brothers made their way to Netflix in 2023. This year, Carrie Bradshaw is following suit.
Wednesday morning saw Netflix reveal the full calendar of movie and TV additions making their way to the service in the month of April. That list confirmed that Sex and the City will be the next HBO series heading to the rival streamer, and it is easily the biggest HBO title to make the move to Netflix.
Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO and became one of the premium cable channel's most iconic programs. The series spend several years as one of HBO's flagship titles, along with The Sopranos and The Wire. A sequel series, And Just Like That..., has aired two seasons on the Max streaming service.
Everything Coming to Netflix in April
Sex and the City is definitely the highlight of Netflix's additions at the start of the month, but it's far from the only title arriving on April 1st. In fact, April Fool's Day will see quite a few prominent movies and shows make their way to Netflix's streaming roster. You can check out the complete list below!
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES
