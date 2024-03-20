One of HBO's Most Iconic Shows Coming to Netflix

The addition of premiere HBO titles to Netflix continues next month. Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery made an agreement with Netflix that not only allowed the streamer to host several prominent DC and Warner Bros. films, but also gave the streamer's subscribers access to several high profile shows from HBO. Titles like Insecure, Ballers, The Pacific, and Band of Brothers made their way to Netflix in 2023. This year, Carrie Bradshaw is following suit.

Wednesday morning saw Netflix reveal the full calendar of movie and TV additions making their way to the service in the month of April. That list confirmed that Sex and the City will be the next HBO series heading to the rival streamer, and it is easily the biggest HBO title to make the move to Netflix.

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO and became one of the premium cable channel's most iconic programs. The series spend several years as one of HBO's flagship titles, along with The Sopranos and The Wire. A sequel series, And Just Like That..., has aired two seasons on the Max streaming service.

Everything Coming to Netflix in April

Sex and the City is definitely the highlight of Netflix's additions at the start of the month, but it's far from the only title arriving on April 1st. In fact, April Fool's Day will see quite a few prominent movies and shows make their way to Netflix's streaming roster. You can check out the complete list below!

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly's Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You've Got Mail

THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES

