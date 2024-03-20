Heartstopper Season 3 Premiere Announced By Netflix

Heartstopper 3 Season 3 just got announced by Netflix. Nick and Charlie are coming back, as you knew they would. And, Netflix dropped a teaser clip of Joe Locke and Kit Connor that will pull at your heartstrings. Season 2 left our boys with a lot to think about. Their feelings for each other are growing by the day and loving someone means being vulnerable. That's something that Charlie and Nick are going to navigate even further in Season 3. Heartstopper fans were stunned when the second season ended with some unresolved emotional tension between the two boys. TUDUM caught up with Alice Osman to discuss their mindset heading into Season 3.

"Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie's mental health issues, and it's this that will drive the story through Season 3," Oseman explained to Netflix. "While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I'm really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood."

What's Coming In Heartstopper Season 3?

(Photo: Netflix)

Well, with all those questions still swirling in the air, it's no wonder fans are sitting on pins and needles waiting for Heartstopper Season 3. The comics readers have a bit of an edge on the fans who just watch the Netflix series. However, Oseman is cautioning folks not to get too cocky. For example, that devastating exchange at the ned of Season 2 did not even happen in the books. So, there will be curveballs to watch out for. That's something that's becoming more and more prevalent in these adaptations.

"People who have read the comics will know what's going to happen, but I don't want to spoil it for people who haven't been reading the comics," Oseman said during a previous conversation with TUDUM. "I think [Season 2's ending] just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It's just about when and how they're going to say that to each other."

Heartstopper Season 4 On The Way?

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix is so excited about Heartstopper Season 3 has been confirmed for a long time. Those first two seasons were an absolute blast for fans. After Season 1 set social media on fire, they went ahead and gave viewers their shot at a second and third helping of this heartwarming story. Oseman and Patrick Walters spoke to TUDUM about how popular this show has remained, even as episodes have been cooking.

Oseman shared, "I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship."

"We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true," executive producer Patrick Walters added. "I'm forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!"

