Ryan O'Neal, Barry Lyndon and Peyton Place Star, Dead at 82

Today, the sad news broke that Oscar-nominated star Ryan O'Neal had passed away at age 82. O'Neal was known for an array of roles, including his breakout film performance as Oliver in Love Story (1970), which earned him an Academy Award nomination. O'Neal rose to fame playing Rodney Harrington in the primetime soap opera Peyton Place from 1964 to 1969. In addition to his acting, O'Neal was also known as the father of Tatum O'Neal. The father-daughter duo shared the screen in the much-beloved film, Paper Moon (1973), which earned Tatum an Academy Award at age ten. 50 years later, she still holds the record for youngest Oscar winner. Ryan had three other children, including sportscaster Patrick O'Neal, who broke the news of his father's passing on Instagram today.

"So this is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," O'Neil wrote. "This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is."

"My father Ryan O'Neal has always been my hero," he continued. "I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That's where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born. My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver."

"He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That's a fact. He was Rodney Harrington on Peyton Place 3 days a week (he starred in 500 shows over 5 years) and then of course the name Ryan peaked after Love Story (the film that saved Paramount Studios and earned my dad a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)," the first post concluded.

"As my father, he was second to none. The best and most loving and supportive dad, and I am just so lucky to have had him," O'Neal continued in a second post.

"My dad was 82, and lived a kick ass life," O'Neal added in a third and final post. "I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin' Joe. YouTube has it and trust me, it's so awesome. Ryan by a majority decision. He loved boxing. And hitting the bag. My dad is a proud member of the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame."

He concluded, "Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again."

O'Neal married Joanna Moore in 1963, and together they had Tatum and Griffin O'Neal. As mentioned in Patrick O'Neal's post, Ryan was married to Leigh Taylor-Young from 1967 to 1974. O'Neal's longest and most famous relationship was with Charlie's Angels star, Farrah Fawcett. They were together from 1979 to 1997 and rekindled their romance in 2001. They remained together until Fawcett's death in 2009. Together, they had one son, Redmond James Fawcett O'Neal, who was born in 1985.

In addition to the film and television projects mentioned in Patrick's post, Ryan had many acting credits to his name. He started his career appearing in episodes of television shows such as The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis (1960), The Untouchables (1960), and Leave It to Beaver (1961). His film credits also included Wild Rovers (1971), The Thief Who Came to Dinner (1973), Nickelodeon (1976), Irreconcilable Differences (1984), and much more. He continued to make film and television appearances for the next two decades. O'Neal's final role was playing Max Keenan in 24 episodes of Bones.

In 2012, O'Neal published a memoir titled Both of Us: My Life With Farrah.

Our thoughts are with O'Neal's family and friends at this difficult time.

Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images.