Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo’s Time-Travel Movie The Adam Project Gets First Look Photos and Details

Netflix has released new details and first-look photos for Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo’s upcoming time travel movie The Adam Project. On Monday, Netflix released for the film which is set to be released on March 11th and stars, in addition to Ruffalo and Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The film is directed by Free Guy’s Shawn Levy and tells the story of a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. You can check the photos, as shared by Netflix Film on Twitter, below.

Directed by Shawn Levy, THE ADAM PROJECT tells the story of a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father… pic.twitter.com/Dm3ZkIGg7J — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) January 31, 2022

In The Adam Project, Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a wounded time traveler who ventures into the past from 2050 on a rogue mission to search for the woman he loves (played by Zoe Saldana) who had previously gotten lost in the time-space continuum under mysterious circumstances. However, when Adam’s ship is damaged, he ends up sent spiraling back to 2022 and the only place he knows from that time, his home. It’s there that a 12-year-old version of Adam (played by Scobell) becomes his ally.

“The humor that Adam uses in the movie echoes certain aspects of my own life, which is that it’s a defense mechanism,” Reynolds told Vanity Fair. “It’s a defense mechanism from allowing anything in and trying to deflect. And of course, part of the journey that he’s on is to lower that shield.”

“This character is night-and-day different from the character Ryan played for me in our last movie,” Levy said. “Blue Shirt Guy is a deeply innocent, naive boy in a man’s body. Whereas Adam Reed in The Adam Project is bruised by life and consequently deeply cynical.”

The film also finds that Adam’s father, played by Ruffalo, died a year before the time traveler’s arrival and the relationship between the older Adam and is father is one that Reynolds says was informed by his own relationship with his late father.

“I have this thought about life, which is that we tell ourselves stories,” Reynolds says. “So, you have this central character who has told himself a story about his own father that isn’t necessarily true. I know that I’ve done that in my life. I’ve told myself stories to justify things about my father and my complicated relationship I had with him before he passed. Reconciling that is really difficult.”

The Adam Project debuts on Netflix on March 11th.