Ryan Reynolds Shares Images From Netflix’s The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds is not letting the pandemic slow him down! The actor known for playing Deadpool recently wrapped production on Netflix's Red Notice with The Rock and Gal Gadot, and now he's back to work with the streaming service. Reynolds is currently working on The Adam Project, which reportedly began production this month in Vancouver. The new sci-fi movie is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. Earlier today, Reynolds took to Instagram to share some photos from the film.

"And away we go... shooting has begun on The Adam Project for @netflix. This is a dream cast and crew. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach, and director, @slevydirect," Reynolds wrote. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

The Adam Project follows Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (played by Scobell) with the pair working together to find their late father in order to set things right to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo plays that father, a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as Reynolds's character while Keener will play the film's villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from him. Mallari, Jr. plays the villain's right hand. The movie is set to be directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in the upcoming film, Free Guy.

One special thing about The Adam Project production is that it features the first class from Reynolds' Group Effort Initiative. The Group Initiative Project, which Reynolds announced over the summer, is a new diversity and inclusion program that aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood. Reynolds announced he'd find 10 to 20 trainees who are people of color or who are from marginalized communities, regardless of age, and pay to house and train them for his next feature film. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a look at a Zoom call with the winners.

As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which is currently sticking to its guns with its 2020 release date of December 11th.

The Adam Project does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021.