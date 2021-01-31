Mark Ruffalo Shares Another New Image With Ryan Reynolds From The Adam Project

✖

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are teaming up for the new Netflix film, The Adam Project, and the actors' recent Instagram posts are getting us extra hyped. In the film, Reynolds travels back in time and meets up with a younger version of his father, played by Ruffalo. "I have a friend from work too. But no matter how angry I make him, he stays the same size," Reynolds recently joked on Instagram while sharing some photos from the film. Ruffalo soon followed suit, sharing another image of the two men together.

"Passing on the birds and the bees knowledge to my son in #TheAdamProject, @vancityreynolds. He was clearly having a little difficulty following because I was using the elephants and the chickens to try and add some flare to the story of love. 🐘🐓 📸: @doanegregory," Ruffalo wrote.

Reynolds shared some more photos in his Instagram Stories, even using a Hulk gif. Be sure to check those out here before they disappear. On Reynolds' photo post, Ruffalo commented, "Your mother (@jennifer.garner) is going to be very upset about her Subaru,” Ruffalo replied. "It’s hard to get too angry at my son." Garner also shared the post in her Instagram Stories, adding, "I'm coming for you guys! Sorry, it was a little fender bender." Not only are we excited about a team-up between Deadpool and the Hulk, but we love that Ruffalo and Garner are reuniting for the first time since 13 Going on 30.

In addition to Reynolds, Ruffalo, and Garner, The Adam Project will also star Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, and Alex Mallari Jr. The movie is set to follow Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Scobell) to find their father (Ruffalo) in order to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo's character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son. Keener is set to play the movie's antagonist, a woman who has stolen powerful technology, with Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in the upcoming film, Free Guy.

The Adam Project does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming movie!