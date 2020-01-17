Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock Team Up for Hilarious Betty White 98th Birthday Message

We probably won’t ever get a sequel to The Proposal, but the film’s stars have delivered a reunion of sorts thanks to a hilarious Instagram post on Friday morning. In case you didn’t know, January 17th is the birthday of beloved TV icon Betty White, and this year she’s turning 98 years old. Everyone on the planet adores the Golden Girls star, especially those who have worked with her on set, like Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock.

Reynolds took to Instagram on Friday with a video of himself and Bullock singing “Happy Birthday” to White, who appeared alongside them in The Proposal back in 2009. The two stars were in different locations so the video cuts together their parts to make the full song. As you could probably expect from Ryan Reynolds, the sweet song turns into a bit of a competition by the end, with both actors trying to prove that they love White more than the other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White,” Reynolds wrote in the post. The video starts with Bullock and Reynolds going back and forth with lines of the song, but it doesn’t take long for things to get competitive.

After the “Dear Betty” bit of the song, Bullock extends the next lyric to take a shot at Reynolds by saying, “From Sandy, who loves you more than Sandy.” Cutting back and forth, Bullock keeps singing while Reynolds launches into his retort.

“From Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy,” he begins. “What does Sandy do for you every year? I mean, does she show up and hand deliver flowers for you, wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets just like you requested? Doubt it.”

The video ends in touching fashion with a card that reads “Happy 98th Birthday Betty” while the theme song from Golden Girls plays in the background.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/NBC