Ryan Reynolds' Clue Movie Script Is Done

Ryan Reynolds' Clue movie has a fully-completed script. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been working on the project. They spoke to Discussing Film about their time on Spiderhead and other movies. The duo has been at work on Deadpool 3 as well. Everyone is awaiting word on how that project will fit into the larger MCU tapestry. But, Clue also came up as well. Reynolds has been at work on the fresh take on the property for years. The grind hasn't really stopped despite development shuffles and different names attached to Clue. Through it all, the script has become a reality and now there's a bit of a holding pattern when it comes to getting the film rolling in earnest. Reynolds is a very busy man with a ton of irons in the fire. But, he genuinely seems to care about this Clue movie. Maybe it will get a push one day? For now, there's a script and the rest of it will have to come later.

"We've written a draft of Clue, and it's still in development over at Fox [20th Century Studios]. So it's sort of bumping forward, whether it becomes a movie or not is generally in the hands of the movie Gods and not ourselves," Reese explained. "So we did our best on it. We're proud of it. We love the franchise, and Ryan's schedule is a busy one, so he has to choose among many projects."

"We'll see if Clue ends up coming to fruition, but it's something we all care pretty deeply about," he added. "It's a fun old movie that I think has passed into memory generationally, but for the people who do remember, it was a blast! We would love to take a crack at bringing it to life again."

In a previous interview with Collider, Reynolds explained that they were a bit nervous about making this movie. Disney acquired Fox midstream, so it remains to be seen if it will see the light of day after all the changing of hands.

"I don't know if we're ever going to end up ever getting that made," Reynolds admitted. "It's one of those things that in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox, I'm not sure we'll ever get to, but we'll see hopefully down the road. I love Jason Bateman, I couldn't be a bigger Jason Bateman fan, so if it's not this, it'll be something else that we hopefully get to work on down the road."

