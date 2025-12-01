Ryan Reynolds Has Bad News For Fans Waiting For Clue

✖

Ryan Reynolds is currently starring in Free Guy and the actor has a lot more exciting projects to look forward to like Netflix's The Adam Project and Red Notice as well as the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3. While fans can expect Deadpool to eventually join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the Disney/Fox merger, there is one Reynolds project that might not see the light of day. Back in 2018, it was announced that Reynolds would be starring in a Clue reboot. The movie was originally going to be helmed by Jason Bateman, but he had to back out, and there were talks of Muppets Most Wanted's James Bobin taking over. Reports of Bobin's potential involvement came at the beginning of 2020 and there hasn't been much news about the Clue project since. Unfortunately, Reynolds' recent chat with Collider doesn't spell good news for the long-awaited movie.

"I don’t know if we’re ever going to end up ever getting that made," Reynolds admitted. "It’s one of those things that in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox, I’m not sure we’ll ever get to, but we’ll see hopefully down the road. I love Jason Bateman, I couldn’t be a bigger Jason Bateman fan, so if it’s not this, it’ll be something else that we hopefully get to work on down the road."

As for Free Guy, the movie was directed by Shawn Levy and based on a story by Matt Lieberman. In addition to Reynolds, the film stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Red Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. You can check out the official description below:

"A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late."

Recently, ComicBook.com took part in a press conference with Reynolds and the actor was asked if he thinks his character dreams.

"That's a incredibly thoughtful question. No pressure, everyone else after this. Do I think Guy dreams? That's a great question. I think the longer he spends with Millie/Molotov Girl [Jodie Comer], I think that's where he probably would learn to dream. I mean, we love to play with this idea that his consciousnesses is expansive. Every time he spends a minute or more with Jodie's character, his inner world or interior world grows and becomes more and more nuanced and dynamic. So I think probably by the second act of that movie, I think he's probably dreaming pretty vividly. Exclusively about Jodie's character, I'm sure. But still... Yeah," Reynolds replied.

Are you bummed Reynolds' Clue might not happen? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Free Guy is now playing in theatres.