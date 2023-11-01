Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Flash Star Grant Gustin for MNTN Ad

The Flash star Grant Gustin joins Ryan Reynolds in another hilarious ad spot for MNTN. CW's The Flash may be over with, but its loyal fanbase will always look at Gustin as the Scarlet Speedster in any of his future projects. One of those projects comes in the form of an MNTN ad alongside Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. MNTN bills itself as "the hardest working software in TV," so it only makes sense to recruit Grant Gustin to let advertisers see the results of their campaigns instantly – or as Gustin's Seymour Roas would say – in a flash.

Ryan Reynolds welcomes Grant Gustin's Seymour Roas, the Chief Performance Officer at MNTN, to audiences in the new video spot. "I'm in charge of performance," Roas says. "We believe TV should be bought targeted and measured like search or social, the other performance channels." Reynolds replies with, "That sounds fast," a nod to Gustin as DC's The Flash. However, Roas doesn't go along with the bit, playing dumb to what Reynolds is alluding to.

"Why are you staring at me?" Roas asks Reynolds. "I thought this would be more fun," Reynolds adds.

What is MNTN's performance technology?

MNTN's Performance TV technology and first-of-its-kind self-serve ad platform allows advertisers to buy, target and measure Connected TV ads as easily as on search and social – making it faster than traditional TV buying. Advertisers average over 7X ROAS for every dollar spent on the MNTN platform — performing right alongside paid search and social. MNTN also comes with real time reporting, letting advertisers see the results of their campaigns instantly – or as Seymour Roas would say – in a flash.

As part of the 360-campaign introducing Seymour Roas, that includes paid media, MNTN created an installation at Advertising Week to recognize Seymour as MNTN's Employee of the Month, with the promise to endorse those who add him on LinkedIn for the same. Four additional spots with Seymour Roas were released as part of this campaign introducing Seymour Roas to the world and can be viewed at mountain.com/roas.

Chris Pratt and Rob McElhenney celebrate Ryan Reynolds' birthday

Rob McElhenney celebrated Ryan Reynolds' birthday with a new prank featuring Chris Pratt. Reynolds and McElhenney are the co-owners of the Wrexham professional football team in north Wales, and have made quite a habit out of posting hilarious videos on social media where they prank each other. Their newest bit came at the expense of Reynolds, who celebrated his 47th birthday this month. This time, a park is being cleaned up and dedicated to Ryan Reynolds in the heart of Wrexham, aptly titled the Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park.

The Ryan Reynolds birthday video starts with a very tired-looking Chris Pratt sitting across a table from Rob McElhenney. After Pratt asks why he's there, McElhenney fills the Guardians of the Galaxy star in on how he and Reynolds are always doing elaborate stunts for each other's birthdays. Well this year, McElhenney's idea revolves around a park, and who better to be involved with that than the former star of Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt? Cue the Parks and Recreation theme music!