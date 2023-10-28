Wrexham Star Says Ryan Reynolds Cares About Club More Than Deadpool

One of Wrexham AFC's most memorable faces says that Ryan Reynolds cares more about this club than the first Deadpool movie. The striker spoke to Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast. Last year, the biggest goal for their club was trying to get promoted. Fans of Welcome to Wrexham watched that journey and loved it so much that Season 2 is airing right now. However, Mullin explained how the shots of Reynolds an Rob McElhenney living and dying with each touch of the ball is not for show. In fact, the emotions on display can be quite rare for the people fielding the team. That roller coaster ride of reactions isn't just for the cameras, its a small taste of how they are on a day-to-day basis. Check out what else he had to say right here.

"A lot of people have football club owners as very tough-nosed, hard-skinned people – that's the business we're in. But Rob and Ryan care like no other owners I have ever seen," Mullin told the host. "The pictures they show on TV or the documentary, the emotions deliver – they live and breathe it watching us. When we got promoted, there are videos of them crying in the stand. I think it probably did mean an awful lot to them – probably a lot more than making some of the movies or TV shows that they have done."

Wrexham Players Offer Praise For Reynolds and McElhenney

(Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

There are other accounts of Wrexham players offering ample praise for the owners. Reynolds and McElhenney have made some big promises for the club if they continue to ascend. However for goalkeeper Ben Foster, there's already been more investment in Wrexham than at any point in the club's history. He told CBS Sports Golazo! that Reynolds and McElhenney have been nothing short of remarkable as ownership.

"With the new owners coming in, Rob and Ryan, they've done it professionally. They've built everything up. If you've watched the documentary, little things like, when they first walked in and saw the gym, it's a shambles," Foster shared. "There's basically a medicine ball on the floor and that's about it. Now, it's a fully-functioning professional gym. The lads are in there everyday giving everything they've got."

What Happened In Welcome to Wrexham?

(Photo: FX)

FX has a synopsis for this wonderful series: "Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town's historic yet struggling football club.

"In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan's crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it. The docuseries is produced by Boardwalk Pictures."

Do you love seeing these two friends lead the franchise? Let us know down in the comments!