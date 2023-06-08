Stephen Amell and Grant Gustin Celebrate the End of The Flash With a Dinner Date

Arrow star Stephen Amell and The Flash star Grant Gustin posted matching photos to their Instagram stories last night, revealing that the pair had gone out to dinner together (most fans assume to celebrate the end of The Flash, and with it, the shared universe of DC adaptations that started with Arrow). The pair, who seem very different in their approaches to work and celebrity, bonded after Gustin's Barry Allen first appeared on Arrow, and have been friends ever since, often voicing support not just for one another's "Arrowverse" shows but for each other as people and for other, non-DC projects.

The Flash wrapped up last month after nine seasons, marking the end of an era that started with the Arrow premiere over a decade ago. Amell showed up for an episode during the final season of The Flash, which was easily the buzziest and most beloved episode of the year by fans.

"My dinner date and I are both out of work," Amell quipped on social media as he shared his photo, although given that Heels is about to debut its second season, that isn't technically true for Amell himself.

You can see their adorable matching stories below.

Arrow debuted in October 2012, introducing Amell as Oliver Queen, a character previously played by Justin Hartley on The CW's Smallville. Amell's Oliver wasn't the same guy as Hartley's, though; he was a dark, angry character more akin to The Dark Knight's Batman than to the brightly-colored superhero Hartley had been. That vibe was more for Gustin, who appeared in a pair of Arrow season 2 episodes as Barry Allen, who was struck by lightning at the end of those guest spots to set up his own series, The Flash. In the years that followed, superheroes began to dominate the airwaves at The CW. Arrow and The Flash were joined by Supergirl, a series that had originated at CBS before being cancelled there; DC's Legends of Tomorrow, a show about a group of time-traveling misfits who had originated on Arrow and The Flash; Black Lightning, about a middle-aged superhero coming out of retirement to protect the community he loved; and Batwoman, which centered (at least at first) on Bruce Wayne's cousin.

The network currently airs two superhero shows -- Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights -- although neither of them take place on Earth-Prime, the designation of the main timeline from the Arrowverse. Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch first appeared on Supergirl and set up the premise for their series in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, but in the show's second season, fans learned that the characters on Superman & Lois were multiversal doppelgangers of the ones they were familiar with, rather than the "originals."