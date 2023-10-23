Chris Pratt Helps Rob McElhenney Celebrate Ryan Reynolds' Birthday

In what has become a yearly tradition, Rob McElhenney is celebrating Ryan Reynolds' birthday with a new prank featuring Chris Pratt. Reynolds and McElhenney are the co-owners of the Wrexham professional football team in north Wales, and have made quite a habit out of posting hilarious videos on social media where they prank each other. Their newest bit comes at the expense of Reynolds, who is celebrating his 47th birthday. This time, a park is being cleaned up and dedicated to Ryan Reynolds in the heart of Wrexham, aptly titled the Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park.

The Ryan Reynolds birthday video starts with a very tired-looking Chris Pratt sitting across a table from Rob McElhenney. After Pratt asks why he's there, McElhenney fills the Guardians of the Galaxy star in on how he and Reynolds are always doing elaborate stunts for each other's birthdays. Well this year, McElhenney's idea revolves around a park, and who better to be involved with that than the former star of Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt? Cue the Parks and Recreation theme music!

McElhenney introduces viewers to the Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park in Wrexham, Wales. Located at the site of the old Wrexham Hippodrome, the park will have open green spaces, pop-up restaurants, movie screenings, actual Green Lanterns, "benches for old guys to swing on," and maybe even a statue that kinda-sorta looks like Ryan Reynolds. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit ParksAndWrex.co.uk to find out more. The site is actually real, and comes with a gift shop as well.

Once the announcement is over, Pratt asks McElhenney if he can meet Reynolds, then the duo break character when Pratt asks if Danny DeVito, McElhenney's co-star on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is there.

Deadpool 3 delayed

On the Ryan Reynolds front, his return as the Merc With a Mouth will have to wait a bit longer, as Marvel Studios has pushed back the release date of Deadpool 3. Many fans were speculating that Deadpool 3 would end up getting delayed, as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike made the timetable for completing its production look more and more impossible. Now reports are indicating that's indeed the case, as the Actors' Strike still needs to be resolved, and the cast and crew reassembled to resume filming. Deadpool 3 had been shooting since May of this year; production continued during the WGA Strike, as the script was already finished, but was finally shut down in July when the Actors' Strike went into effect.

Instead of coming out on May 3, 2024, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios have removed Deadpool 3 from its calendar, with no new date set.