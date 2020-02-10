Ryan Reynolds’ Clue Reboot Targeting Muppets Most Wanted Director

Ryan Reynolds has been working on getting a remake of the classic 1985 comedy Clue made for years, with that project reportedly moving closer to becoming a reality, as Variety reports that Muppets Most Wanted director James Bobin was in talks to join the project. Jason Bateman was previously involved in the project, but his commitments to the Netflix series Ozark prevented him from helming the reboot. Reynolds’ Maximum Effort is slated to produce the project from a script by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Reynolds would likely star in the film, though it’s unclear who would round out the rest of the cast.

The previous film’s premise involved the board game’s iconic characters attending a dinner party when many supporting characters began to turn up dead. In one of the most ambitious and unique endings of a film, Tim Curry’s butler character offered the guests a complicated narrative of who was responsible for the murders, only for the film to then offer additional different explanations of the events. This allowed the film to mimic the experience of playing the game, as it always ended with a different combination of a killer, weapon, and location.

One of the last updates on the project came in 2018, when Wernick addressed the film’s possible rating.

“Don’t be surprised if Clue is an R-rated…” Wernick shared with MTV News, though added, “Potentially.”

These details came at a time when 20th Century Fox was developing the picture, and with Disney having purchased that studio and changing its name to “20th Century Studios,” it’s unclear what the future will hold for R-rated fare.

The original film featured many character deaths and a slapstick sense of humor, so it’s possible that Wernick, Reese, and Reynolds hope to be able to lean into more graphic fatalities to embrace the absurd premise of the film.

“It will have elements of [the original movie], but it’s important that we don’t try and just rehash it,” Reese explained. “We want to build on it. We want to take some of what makes it fun and funny, but then we want to do our own thing. It’s about finding that balance. Hopefully we don’t upset the Clue-hounds because there are a lot of them apparently. We didn’t realize this until we signed up.”

