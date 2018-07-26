Ryan Reynolds Tapped for R-Rated ‘Home Alone’ Reimagining

Ryan Reynolds already popularized the R-rated comic book movie, so his next goal is to popularize the R-rated family movie remake. The Deadpool star has been attached to Stoned Alone, an out-of-left-field revival of the Home Alone franchise.

Reynolds signed on to produce the film for Fox through his Maximum Effort banner with George Dewey, reports Deadline. Augustine Frizzell will direct from a script by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. The idea for the project came from Fox executive Matt Reilly. Dewey will be an executive producer.

Stoned Alone will center on a 20-something weed grower who misses his plane for a holiday ski trip. He decides to spend his extra alone time getting high and becomes paranoid. He soon becomes convinced someone is breaking into his house. Now completely high, he tries to save his house from the crooks.

This will be Frizzell’s first big studio project, coming off her success at Sundance with Never Goin’ Back. The film, which stars Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone, opens on Aug. 3. Frizzell’s next project is directing the pilot for Euphoria, a HBO series starring Zendaya.

Burrows and Milder created the animated series Gentleman Lobsters and wrote Netflix’s The Package, which will be released on Aug. 10.

No cast has been attached to the project yet.

The original Home Alone remains one of the highest-grossing comedies of all time, earning $476 million after its holiday 1990 release. The film turned Macaulay Culkin into a star overnight. He reprised his role of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York two years later. Home Alone 3, which centered around another boy, followed in 1997. Two more sequels from 2002 and 2012 were made for television.

The first film was written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus. The two reunited for the sequel, and Hughes also wrote the third film.

It is not known if Reynolds plans on starring in the film. He is also voicing the title character in 2019’s Detective Pikachu and is expected to reprise his role as Deadpool in X-Force. One film likely not on the docket for Reynolds is a third solo Deadpool movie.

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” Reynolds told Starnews Korea in May. “I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak.”