Ryan Reynolds Reveals New Free Guy Clip After the Movie’s Delay

The Walt Disney Company made major changes to its feature film release schedule this afternoon, shifting some movies as far back as as a year, delaying some indefinitely, and pushing the entire theatrical slate for Marvel Studios by one movie. Among the movies that changed release dates due to the coronavirus pandemic is the upcoming Ryan Reynolds action-comedy Free Guy. Originally set to be released on July 3 of this year and has now been pushed to December 11. To hold fans over until the new release date, Reynolds has debuted the first clip from the film which you can watch below!

Free Guy is moving to Dec. 11. Here’s a clip that’s weirdly appropriate and isn’t actually finished. We cut it a while ago (while there was still a “Fox” before @20thcentury). Ignore the watermarks. And huge thanks to #Aspect for cutting it. pic.twitter.com/aJDqaGIFvT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 3, 2020

The new movie will take the idea of a “video game movie” and turn it on its head, by following a protagonist (Reynolds) who is a NPC, or “Non-Player Character,” in a video game. The synopsis for the film simply reads: A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.

Free Guy comes by way of director Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Stranger Things), based on a script by Matt Lieberman (Addams Family 2019, SCOOB!) and Zak Penn (The Avengers, Ready Player One). The film stars Ryan Reynolds along with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Sranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), with Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and Channing Tatum (Kingsman 2).

Levy, who has experience in trying to make video game movies having previously been attached to the long-churnning Uncharted film (itself also delayed by the coronavirus), previously broke down the premise and what appealed about it to he and Reynolds. Simialr to movies like Wreck-It Ralph and Ready Player One, it has no limits.

“On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who’s a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day, and eventually he realizes that’s weird and not normal,” Levy said, via the Hollywood Reporter. “Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless.”

Reynolds compared his excitement for the movie to the release of the first Deadpool film.

“I haven’t been this fully immersed, engaged and pumped [about] something since Deadpool,” Reynolds said, “It spoke to the moment in some way.”

Are you excited to see the film when it debuts this Christmas? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!