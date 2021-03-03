Ryan Reynolds Shares The Adam Project Photos of Gamora, Elektra, The Hulk, and Deadpool Stars

✖

That's a wrap on The Adam Project! Ryan Reynolds' upcoming Netflix movie is a star-studded affair, and the cast has had a lot of fun sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the film's production. The movie features a lot of comic book film alums, including Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. In fact, Reynolds took to social media today to commemorate the end of filming and shoutout to all of his fellow onscreen heroes.

"Gamora, Elektra, The Hulk, Deadpool, and the kid who’ll eventually play Deadpool when I crawl into a box and turn into a skeleton. If #TheAdamProject is a fraction as beautiful and funny and wild as it was to shoot, then I guess we really pulled something off," Reynolds wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @netflix @skydance and my spiritual, cinematic soulmate @slevydirect - Also, a lingering, uncomfortably indulgent hug to my beautiful hometown of #Vancouver. And in particular, the entire crew of #TheAdamProject who brought the ship to port four days ahead of schedule!" You can check out the post, which features a ton of production photos, below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Many people commented on the post, including Ruffalo. "It was great playing your father but I love you like a brother. I had such a great time. Thank you Ryan, @slevydirect, @jennifer.garner, Cathrine, and little @walker.scobell for such a great movie," the Marvel star wrote. Yes, you read that correctly... despite being only nine years apart in age, Ruffalo is playing Reynolds' father in the movie.

The Adam Project is set to follow Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Ruffalo) in order to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo's character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son. Catherine Keener is set to play the movie's antagonist, a woman who has stolen powerful technology, with Alex Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in the upcoming film, Free Guy.

The Adam Project's comic book movie stars aren't the only exciting grouping in the movie. Garner and Ruffalo play Reynolds' parents, which means they are finally reuniting to play a couple 17 years after starring in 13 Going on 30.

The Adam Project does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2021. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming movie!